DAR and C.A.R. members (front, from left) Pauline Miller, Janet McMurrin, Kathleen McMurrin, Chapter Regent Suzy Kilgore, Sandy Hillier, Arkansas State Regent Junelle Mongno, Georgia McGill, Guest Ana Darnell, Janice Duffy, Jordan Miller, Vive Allen, Tonya Bardin-Sherburne, Frances Ogle (back) Shirley Kilburn, Laurie Cowling, Cathy Carter, Jace Bardin, Jaiden Duffy, Cynthia Jones, Ruth Fisher, Jordon Miller and new member Janis Carlton

The November meeting of the Harrison Colony Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American

Revolution met on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Stone Bank. One guest was welcomed by Regent Suzy

Kilgore. There were 14 members were in attendance. Regent Kilgore presided over the Opening Ritual which

includes the Pledge to the U. S. Flag, Salute to the Arkansas Flag, The American’s Creed, The Preamble to

the Constitution and the singing of the National Anthem. The President General’s message was read by

Shirley Kilburn, and Frances Ogle read the National Defense Message.

New member, Brenda Trice was inducted into the Harrison Colony Chapter. The Treasurer’s report was

accepted as presented. The Secretary’s report was approved, and Kathleen McMurrin read a thank you

note from the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.

New Business: A reception invitation from Bonnie Grimes, outgoing VAVS Representative for the

Fayetteville Health Care System, was presented to the membership. The “Tags to Pearls” event will be

held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Fayetteville VA to honor women veterans. The membership

voted to provide restaurant gift cards as door prizes. Each card will be in the $15 to $20 range, and a

donation was collected. Sandra Hillier and Janice Duffy will be attending.

Peter DeStefano presented the program on “What it Means to be an American.” He encouraged each

attendee to remember to be thankful for our U. S. citizenship during this Thanksgiving season.

Committee Reports:

American Indian: Lisa Whitmer, committee chairman, told the members of the Native American Indian

Women’s Roll of Honor. C.A.R.: Senior President Cathy Carter said the children celebrated Veteran’s

Day by visiting four Harrison nursing homes and distributed 53 chair/walker bags to the veterans. The

bags were sewn by Harrison Colony members over the last three months. Afterwards, they stopped at

The Lyric Theater and delivered two more. Constitution Week: (Sept. 17-23). The schools visited

have already asked the presenters to return in 2020. U. S. Flag: Laurie Cowling, committee chairman,

gave 127 small flags to the Lamar School students and a Flag Code Brochure to the high school. On

Oct. 22, they, along with other students carrying flags, were present for the Line of Honor for

Corporal Larry Garrison who died while serving our country. Lineage: Although a discussion had been

held at the last meeting about a genealogy workshop, it was decided to set this aside and give it further

consideration in the future.

The meeting was closed with the Benediction.

On Dec. 7, Harrison Colony Chapter celebrated with a catered Christmas luncheon at Twelve Oaks.

Arkansas State Regent, Junelle Mongno, was the special guest. 25 Harrison Colony members and Ozark

Society, Children of the American Revolution were present. Janis Carlton was inducted as a new

member of the Harrison Colony Chapter. The C.A.R. members and Senior President were dressed in

their Santa suits as they had just come from the NARMC Santa fun run. Elf Eric Sherburne accompanied

them to the luncheon! They read a poem and introduced themselves to the members telling of hobbies

and personal interests. They also shared the relationship they hold with the DAR members as all are

related to a member.

Regent Kilgore led the Opening Ritual. Sandra Hillier gave the Treasurer’s Report and reported two $20

gift cards for Subway were donated as door prizes for the “Tags to Pearls” reception at the Fayetteville

VA. Kathleen McMurrin gave the Secretary’s report. Both reports were approved as presented. Janice

Duffy announced the chapter will close the year with 80 members. There are still 5 additional

prospective members in various stages of approval.

State Regent Mongno told us of her special project for her term which is Women Veterans. She also

spoke on literacy and the challenge to have all elementary school children on reading level prior to

entering middle school.

Door prizes were distributed, and a Christmas Song quiz was enjoyed by the attendees.

The Jan. 21, 2020, meeting will be preparing reports.

For further information on membership in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution,

please contact Mrs. Janice Duffy, Registrar, at rduffy@yellville.net or (870) 449-5538.

