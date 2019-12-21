The November meeting of the Harrison Colony Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American
Revolution met on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Stone Bank. One guest was welcomed by Regent Suzy
Kilgore. There were 14 members were in attendance. Regent Kilgore presided over the Opening Ritual which
includes the Pledge to the U. S. Flag, Salute to the Arkansas Flag, The American’s Creed, The Preamble to
the Constitution and the singing of the National Anthem. The President General’s message was read by
Shirley Kilburn, and Frances Ogle read the National Defense Message.
New member, Brenda Trice was inducted into the Harrison Colony Chapter. The Treasurer’s report was
accepted as presented. The Secretary’s report was approved, and Kathleen McMurrin read a thank you
note from the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.
New Business: A reception invitation from Bonnie Grimes, outgoing VAVS Representative for the
Fayetteville Health Care System, was presented to the membership. The “Tags to Pearls” event will be
held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Fayetteville VA to honor women veterans. The membership
voted to provide restaurant gift cards as door prizes. Each card will be in the $15 to $20 range, and a
donation was collected. Sandra Hillier and Janice Duffy will be attending.
Peter DeStefano presented the program on “What it Means to be an American.” He encouraged each
attendee to remember to be thankful for our U. S. citizenship during this Thanksgiving season.
Committee Reports:
American Indian: Lisa Whitmer, committee chairman, told the members of the Native American Indian
Women’s Roll of Honor. C.A.R.: Senior President Cathy Carter said the children celebrated Veteran’s
Day by visiting four Harrison nursing homes and distributed 53 chair/walker bags to the veterans. The
bags were sewn by Harrison Colony members over the last three months. Afterwards, they stopped at
The Lyric Theater and delivered two more. Constitution Week: (Sept. 17-23). The schools visited
have already asked the presenters to return in 2020. U. S. Flag: Laurie Cowling, committee chairman,
gave 127 small flags to the Lamar School students and a Flag Code Brochure to the high school. On
Oct. 22, they, along with other students carrying flags, were present for the Line of Honor for
Corporal Larry Garrison who died while serving our country. Lineage: Although a discussion had been
held at the last meeting about a genealogy workshop, it was decided to set this aside and give it further
consideration in the future.
The meeting was closed with the Benediction.
On Dec. 7, Harrison Colony Chapter celebrated with a catered Christmas luncheon at Twelve Oaks.
Arkansas State Regent, Junelle Mongno, was the special guest. 25 Harrison Colony members and Ozark
Society, Children of the American Revolution were present. Janis Carlton was inducted as a new
member of the Harrison Colony Chapter. The C.A.R. members and Senior President were dressed in
their Santa suits as they had just come from the NARMC Santa fun run. Elf Eric Sherburne accompanied
them to the luncheon! They read a poem and introduced themselves to the members telling of hobbies
and personal interests. They also shared the relationship they hold with the DAR members as all are
related to a member.
Regent Kilgore led the Opening Ritual. Sandra Hillier gave the Treasurer’s Report and reported two $20
gift cards for Subway were donated as door prizes for the “Tags to Pearls” reception at the Fayetteville
VA. Kathleen McMurrin gave the Secretary’s report. Both reports were approved as presented. Janice
Duffy announced the chapter will close the year with 80 members. There are still 5 additional
prospective members in various stages of approval.
State Regent Mongno told us of her special project for her term which is Women Veterans. She also
spoke on literacy and the challenge to have all elementary school children on reading level prior to
entering middle school.
Door prizes were distributed, and a Christmas Song quiz was enjoyed by the attendees.
The Jan. 21, 2020, meeting will be preparing reports.
For further information on membership in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution,
please contact Mrs. Janice Duffy, Registrar, at rduffy@yellville.net or (870) 449-5538.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.