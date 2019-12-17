Would your Youth Organization like to participate in an exciting construction project that will benefit our community? Ozark Opportunities, Inc. is currently accepting proposals for the design and construction of Mobile Micro-Shelters which will provide safe, short term sleeping accommodations for homeless individuals in our area. If your group’s proposal is selected, you will be awarded the resources needed to construct a Mobile Micro-Shelter based off of your team’s blueprints that will help in the fight against homelessness in the Ozarks.
Ozark Opportunities, Inc. is currently accepting applications from Boone County youth groups for our next mobile micro-shelter project. Groups interested need to contact Ben Glover (870-715-8485 or bglover@ozarkopp.org) to get an application and to answer any questions.
Key Points:
Eligible entities are youth groups in Boone County.
Application deadline is Jan. 27.
Winner selected Feb. 3, and notified shortly thereafter.
Project completion deadline is May 15.
Community event and unveiling of new micro-shelter will be the end of May.
Point of contact is Ben Glover; 870-715-8485 or bglover@ozarkopp.org.
