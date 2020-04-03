MARION COUNTY– Changes to the Peel Ferry operations are necessary to maintain employee and traveler safety amid Covid-19 pandemic, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.
Starting Monday, March 30, the Peel Ferry hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; the Peel Ferry will not operate on the weekends. Additionally, an Arkansas Highway Police Officer will be present on the ferry during hours of operation and travelers will be asked to remain inside their vehicles.
ARDOT officials are working closely with other state agencies and will continue to take measures as necessary to safeguard employees, the traveling public and Arkansas’ transportation infrastructure.
