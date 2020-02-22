The Progressive Jackpot paid off big last Tuesday at American Legion Bingo Night. The Progressive Jackpot had been growing steadily without a winner for several weeks. Tuesday night, the jackpot paid out $495.00 to Ronald Ricter from Harrison. For the last four weeks players have been missing the jackpot by only one number. "I just felt it", said Post Commander Lonnie Anderson. "I just knew there would be a winner Tuesday night".
The Progressive Jackpot started out at $50. To win the jackpot a player needed to cover all squares on a bingo face in 48 called numbers or less. If no winner, the jackpot is increased and the maximum of drawn numbers to win progresses to 49, and so on. On Tuesday night, the Jackpot had climbed to $497 with the maximum number of balls at 65 or less. Mr. Ricter bingoed with 64 balls.
Mr. Ricter was a cool and calm winner but, with a big smile. Brinda Ricter, Ronald's wife was all smiles as well.
The Progressive Jackpot now starts over with a minimum guaranteed payout of $50.00 and will start climbing again.How long will it be before there is a another winner? How large will the jackpot grow?
American Legion Bingo is played every Tuesday night at the Elks Lodge located at 1521 Hwy 62/65 N., Harrison, AR 72601. Doors are open by 5:30 p.m. and play starts at 6 p.m. Snacks and beverages are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.