Scouts from local troops gathered in the JPH at North Arkansas College on Saturday, March 7, to hold the Ozark District Awards Banquet. Many awards were given and efforts put forth by the Scouts and their leaders were recognized.
A special dinner and slideshow was provided by North Arkansas College. Members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society organized and served the meal and refreshments. Sherry Townsend, Life Sciences instructor and Program Chair for the Ozark District, guided the Phi Theta Kappa members through the process of organizing and planning the event.
The Ozark District of the Scouts is a division of the Westark Area Council that includes Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties. The District Committee meets regularly at the Harrison Chamber of Commerce on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
Jose “Pepe” Estrada, the Westark Council Commissioner, was the featured keynote speaker. Estrada, a native of Peru, became a U.S. Citizen 20 years ago. His role as council commissioner includes assisting council-wide commissioners as they support unit growth and retention. His lifetime involvement with the Scouts began as a Webelos in Pack 74 in Riverside, California, and has included roles of Tiger Parent, Den Leader, Webelos Den Leader, Scoutmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster, Direct committee member and VP of Program. He has also had the opportunity to serve as staff for three Wood Badge courses, twice as a member of the International Service Team at the Centennial Jamboree in Ft. A.P. Hill and at the World Jamboree in Sweden, as well as being the first contingent the council has sent to a Jamboree at the BSA Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia.
The attendees were welcomed by Bob Largent, president and CEO of the Harrison Chamber of Commerce and District Chairman of the Ozark District of the Scouts. The following awards were presented:
Scout Family of the Year: Jonathan Powell Family, Cub Pack 446 of Jasper
Boy Scout Leader of the Year: Wesley Bradford, Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop 160 of Harrison
Cub Scout Leader of the Year: Jessica Worman, Committee Chair, Cub Pack 156 of Mountain Home
Outstanding Eagle Scout of the Year: Luke Darracq, Boy Scout Troop 340 of Mountain Home
District Award of Merit: Annette Robinson, Ozark District Committee, Cub Pack 132 of Harrison
Silver Beaver: Dr. Greg Elders of Mountain Home
Largent also introduced William Alexander as the new Ozark District Executive. He began his duties on Feb. 18.
