North Arkansas College (NAC) hosted a luncheon for the donors and recipients of scholarships that have recently been presented on Friday, Aug. 16.
Dr. Rodney Arnold welcomed the crowd and said, “We are pleased to have you be a part of the luncheon. For students, this is the starting point for them and the beginning of their academic career at the college level. Your scholarship is an encouragement to the productivity of these citizens and we appreciate the benefactors. Your involvement in their accomplishments is very encouraging to these students.”
One of the scholarship recipients spoke at the luncheon. Bellanne Johnson graduated from Branson High School and is attending NAC on a softball scholarship. Johnson was also awarded the Jennifer Green memorial scholarship.
“Your kindness and generosity is so encouraging and inspiring. I realized when applying for college it was time for me to accept the responsibility and I didn’t know how I was going to afford college,” she said. “With this scholarship I plan to honor that generosity and become a productive citizen and then pay it forward for someone else.”
Johnson made the crowd laugh when she said she’d like to purchase an expensive gift for everyone to say thank you, but after paying for her books, she didn’t have any money left.
“But don’t worry. My grandparents have me stocked well on Ramen Noodles and I have enough No. 2 pencils to build a log cabin,” she said.
Dr. Randy Esters, president of NAC said, “Thank you Bellanne. That’s what this college is all about. There’s an old Tanzanian proverb that says, ‘Drop by drop it becomes a river.’ Lives are just like that. We poor into these students a drop at a time and hopefully they will give back to the community with their talents and generosity. North Arkansas College is more than a brick and mortar building — we are a family.”
