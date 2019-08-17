The Goblin Booster Club held the 37 Annual Goblin Golf Classic Aug. 2-3 at Harrison Country Club. There were over 111 golfers who participated in the tournament while supporting our Goblin student athletes. Close to $28,000 was raised this year during the tournament. Booster Club president, Kim Rosson said, “A BIG thank you to all the corporate sponsors, hole/ firework sponsors, hole sponsors and of course our golfers.”
The Goblin Booster Club is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides financial and volunteer support to the athletic department of the Harrison School District. They receive their funds from the Annual Golf Classic, Goblin Booster Club memberships, stadium sponsorships, concession stand at F. S. Garrison Stadium and the Goblin Store at the stadium and the arena. Even though the Booster Club receives half of their funds from events at the stadium, they financially support all Goblin and Lady Goblin sports. For more information on the various sponsorships at the stadium, please contact Rosson, at (870) 715-7818.
Some of the purchases given to the Athletic department from the Goblin Booster Club through various donations and sponsorships include:
Approximately 1000 chair back seats at the new Goblin Arena
Randy Brooks pavilion and landscaping at the entrance of the stadium
Goblin marquee at the entrance of the stadium
500 additional seating on the Visitors Side at the Stadium
4’0” tall steel fence around the Jo T Cash Track
Goblin Baseball scoreboard
Lady Goblin Softball Facility
Conference T-shirts for all conference champions
State Rings for all state champions
Donated $20,000 to Athletic Department to purchase equipment for all sports
Assisted with Golf Team fundraiser at the Annual Goblin Golf Classic
Enlarged the courtyard area for fans by the game grill area. Added additional picnic tables and a shade structure (Coming this Fall 2019)
Partnered with the School District on updating stadium signage on visitors and home side stands
Additional workout equipment such as plyometric boxes etc. for the weight room in the Cash Center for all athletes
Goblin Booster club membership has already begun and we encourage everyone to join this year in support of Goblin student athletes. Membership tables will be set up at all football games this year. Theme nights and Fireworks are back! “ We have a great line up this year for our Goblin fans. Come bring your family and enjoy all the festivities. Note the nights and themes,” Rosson said.
Booster Club activities (Side bar)
Tuesday, Aug. 20 Rogers Heritage Benefit Game
Pregame: HHS cheerleaders perform with the Little Cheerleaders from the Mini Kid’s Camp
Friday, Sept. 13 Siloam Springs “Camo Night”- Sponsored by Home Depot Pregame: Kids workshop provided by Home Depot
“Elementary School Spirit Night” – Pizza party to the largest Elementary school (K-4) attendance sponsored by the Goblin Booster Club
Friday, Sept. 27 Morrilton “Pink Out” – Sponsored by Susan G. Komen
Pregame: Ms. Christy’s Dance, Tumble and Cheer performs
Lady Goblin Soccer State Championship Ring Presentation
Half Time: Third Annual Half-time Field goal challenge sponsored by MitiServe Restoration
Friday, Oct. 18 Greenbrier “Homecoming”- Sponsored by ReMax Realty
Pregame: Homecoming Court Festivities
Hot Air Balloon Tether rides sponsored by ReMax Realty
Friday, October 25 Alma “Goblin Football – 90th Anniversary Celebration” – Sponsored by NARMC
Pregame: Introduction of past Goblin Football teams and coaches (PAST AND FUTURE GOBLINS)
Introduction of CY Football league and the Harrison Hogs Football league
Friday, November 8 Farmington “Senior Night” – Sponsored by Internal Medicine Clinic (Dr. Blake Chitsey and Dr. Brent Rosson)
Pregame: Introduction of Seniors
“Harrison Middle School Spirit Night” – Pizza party to the largest attendance by grade at the HMS (5-8 grade) sponsored by the Goblin Booster Club
Don’t leave after the game … stay and enjoy a huge firework show immediately following the game in honor of all the Seniors sponsored by the Internal Medicine Clinic.
