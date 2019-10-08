The Men’s March Against Violence will be held Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. on the South side of the Harrison Square. The March benefits Sanctuary House, so bring a pair of high heels and show your support! There will be a best costume contest for teams, adult and child categories.
Register at the Sanctuary Shoppe as an individual or team. Everyone is welcome. Early registration fee is $20.00 or $25.00 the day of the event.
For more information, contact the Sanctuary Shoppe at (870) 743-0074.
