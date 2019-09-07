Join us at the Lyric on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m., for the return of sports writer, TV personality, author, motivational speaker, Pop-a-Shot record-setter, dedicated fan of Harrison Golden Goblin Football, and…oh, yeah, massively funny standup comic!…Sam Adams!
Sam amazed a lot of people with his first trip to Harrison…friends and media members for one reason, but the Lyric audience for a completely different one! Outsiders 'warned him' about Harrison, but they didn't know to warn him about the Lyric…and from the moment he stepped on stage it was obvious to everyone that he had found a new 'second home'!
Sam has appeared with the likes of Daniel Tosh, Mike Epps, Jake Johannsen, Wendy Liebman, Greg Warren, and Frank Caliendo, as well as opening for musicians and bands like The Guess Who, Three Dog Night, Al Jarreau, Air Supply, Al Stewart, and Starship. He is known for his family friendly, profanity free and extremely humorous observations about the everyday encounters we can all relate to. He is a world class entertainer—and a classy guy in general—the Ozark Arts Council is thankful for the sponsorship of Jeff Crocket Properties that allowed us to bring Sam Adams to the Lyric stage last year for the affordable price of just $15 per ticket, which has given us the courage to bring him back at the same price, because we believe that the theater will be completely full this time around!
Comedian Sam Adams #LiveAtTheLyric Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at TheLyric.org, by visiting the OAC office at 115 W. Rush Ave. (just to the left of the Lyric doors) or by calling (870) 391-3504; $15 in advance, $18 at the door.
Have you gotten the LED out lately? Come back “Over the Hills and Far Away” next Saturday, Sept. 14 and join some massively talented local artists as they perform a tribute to 50 years of Led Zeppelin! Billy Youngblood, Tim Taylor, and Will Youngblood of the Hedley Lamar Band have gathered some friends to perform with them at a special live concert where they will bring us some of the greatest Zeppelin cuts at the largest party for band’s 50th anniversary anywhere in the state.
Eli Cook will perform 'High Dollar Gospel' on Oct. 5. “Everybody knows the story of the crossroads, where blues guitarists go at midnight to trade their souls to the devil for musical prowess. It’s just a myth, of course, but if it were true, firebrand Eli Cook could have bragging rights, as his scarifying solo-country blues chill like a hellhound on your trail.” – Guitar Player (2007). Eli Cook is a mystifying soul. He’s a keen observer and a provoking thinker…but with swagger! His wide array of influences come from the likes of Muddy Waters, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine. Cook has shared the stage with Parliament Funkadelic, Robert Cray and Gary Clark Jr. He performed at the South by Southwest festival in 2014 and on the Millennium Stage at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Under that mess of blonde hair is a passionate heart with fingers of silver and gold that recalls John Lee Hooker, Chris Smither, and Chet Atkins, mixed in with a dirty, grungy sound. It’s clean playing mind you; it’s just his fingers are covered in the dirt left over from the crossroads.
For more information about Eli Cook, including performance videos, please see our website! His music is now showcased on Spotify, You Tube, Pandora and other streaming services.
Eli Cook will be conducting an acoustic blues workshop and performing at the Lyric on Saturday, Oct. 5. Tickets for both the concert are available for $15 in advance ($20 at the door) by visiting our website or office (115 W. Rush, one door to the left of the theater; open from 9 a.m to 1p.m. Tuesday–Friday), or calling (870) 391-3504. Tickets for the workshop are also on sale, but buy your concert ticket first, and you’ll save $10 off of the $50 workshop price!
