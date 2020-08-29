U.S. Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) invites all Third District middle and high school students to participate in the 2020 Congressional App Challenge. By encouraging America’s youth to pursue an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, the competition hopes to inspire the next generation of innovators and help build our pipeline of skilled workers.
Congressman Womack said, “The Congressional App Challenge provides our next generation of innovators with an opportunity to showcase their creativity and STEM skills. Arkansas led participation in this competition across the nation last year, and I look forward to seeing our students continue to be at the forefront of computer science and technology development. I encourage all Third District middle and high school students to participate.”
The Congressional App Challenge is open to all middle and high school students in Arkansas’s Third Congressional District, regardless of coding experience. Students can enter to participate as an individual or team of up to four people. Entrants can use any programming languages and computer platforms when developing their apps. Applications must be submitted by October 19th, 2020 (11AM CT).
Applications will be judged by a panel of local industry experts. The winning app will be featured on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website and put on display in the U.S. Capitol. Last year’s winners were Julian Sanker, a student at Haas Hall Academy (Fayetteville), and Lucas Kellar, a student at the Don Tyson School of Innovation (Springdale), who developed Crime Map, an interactive, real-time map of 911 dispatches that informs residents of emergency situations and danger in their community.
This is the sixth year that Womack has hosted the Congressional App Challenge. During the 2019 competition, every single congressional district in Arkansas participated, making the Natural State the top Congressional App Challenge participant per capita from across the United States.
For additional information about the Congressional App Challenge, students may visit this link or contact Congressman Womack’s Office at (479) 424-1146.
Important details:
- App submissions will be accepted until Oct. 19 (2020) (11 a.m. CT).
- Submissions may be from individuals or groups consisting of up to four people.
- Participants must fill out the Congressional App Challenge Student Registration Form (available online at congressionalapchallenge.us) before submitting their app.
Additional rules and eligibility information can be found at https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-CAC-Rules1.pdf .
Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) has represented Arkansas’s Third Congressional District since 2011. He serves as the Ranking Member of the House Committee on the Budget and is a member of the House Appropriations defense and transportation, housing and urban development subcommittees.
