Congratulations to the first two students in Yellville-Summit history to make the Arkansas Region 6 All-Region Choir! Eighth grader Katie Cottier (left) and twelfth grader Kayla Smith (right) both auditioned against hundreds of other students across the northwestern part of the state and scored high enough in their blind auditions to be placed into the All-Region Choir. They traveled to Bentonville High School on Saturday, Nov. 2 to rehearse with distinguished guest directors Kari Gilbertson of Richardson, Texas, and Dr. Derrick Fox from the University of Nebraska, and perform with the other All-Region Choir students in a concert celebrating their success. Yellville-Summit is very proud of these ladies and expects great things from both of them in the future.
