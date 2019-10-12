We see the homeless on the street
With rags for clothes
And cardboard for sleep
Don’t you ever wonder
That could be you or me
The young mother cradles
Her child close to her chest
Look closer, her eyes show
How unhappy she is, because her
Marriage is failing
It might be me or you
The beautiful teenager smiles at the world
But when she gets home
She slices into her flesh
Because when she looks in the mirror
All she see is ugliness
It could be you or me
The celebrity so rich and famous
They have it all
Or so you would believe
But they suffer from anxiety and depression
Just like Me and you
the old lady silently
shuffles down the hall
her eyes so wrinkled and wise
oh, the stories she could tell
But she can’t recall her real name
before you judge others
just remember
it could be you or me
—Terry Royce
