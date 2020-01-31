Emberlyn Grace Stevens
Nichole Arthur and Jesse Stevens announce the birth of a daughter.
Emberlyn Grace Stevens was born Tuesday, Dec. 17 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 15.8 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Danny Stevens, Leslie Stevens and Joanne Arthur.
Layla Rhiannon Fiveash
Christina Tozor and Michael Fiveash of Tacoma, Washington announce the birth of a daughter.
Layla Rhiannon Fiveash was born Wednesday, Jan. 22 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
She has 2 brothers, Timothy, 21 and Corvin, 5 and 3 sisters, Kaylynn, 18; Victoria, 16; and Sophia, 5.
The proud grandparents are Brenda Tozor and Elizabeth Fiveash, both of Tacoma, Washington.
Kam Howard Jones
Kayla and Jace Jones announce the birth of a son.
Kam Howard Jones was born Thursday, Jan. 23 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Laurie Jones of Harrison, Jayme and Vanessa Jones of Cotter and Michael and Karla Carlton of Harrison.
Christian James Friis
Kathryn and Daniel Friis of Harrison announce the birth of a son.
Christian James Friis was born Monday, Jan. 20 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 and 1/2 inches long and 9 pounds 14.6 ounces.
He has one sister, Peyton, 1.
The proud grandparents are Don and Laura Tolhurst of Harrison and Mike and Jennifer Bingenheimer of Harrison.
Zara Mercedes Burleson
Katie and Scott Burleson announce the birth of a daughter.
Zara Mercedes Burleson was born Friday, Jan. 10 at Cox South in Springfield, Missouri.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
She has 1 sister, Sapphire, 1.
The proud grandparents are Jason and Jennifer Ross of Springfield, Missouri and Johnny and Michelle Burleson of Lead Hill.
Her great-grandparents are Norma Burleson of Lead Hill, Sharlene Davis of Theodosia, Missouri, Jan Muzzy of Missouri and Avis Hammond of California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.