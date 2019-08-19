Recent arrivals and departures
Brandon C. Adkinson, 31, of Lead Hill was booked in June 12 at 8:35 a.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,415 cash only, but held without bond on revocation of suspended sentence. Released Aug. 11.
Jessy C. Arbaugh, 27, of Yellville was booked in Aug. 9 at 7:39 p.m. on possession of controlled substance with bond set at $2,500, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant.
Michael S. Badley, 51, of Oak Grove was booked in June 22 at 12:16 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown. Released Aug. 9.
Erick A. Ballard, 27, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 8 at 7:55 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,740, but held without bond on revocation of suspended sentence.
Garrett H. Bernhardt, 56, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 10 at 9:32 a.m. and released the same day after posting $1,455 bond.
Garth J. Burrell, 25, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 8 at 2:54 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,235 and released to probation the same day.
Brandi L. Carson, 32, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 5 at 5:27 p.m. on terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a minor and third-degree assault on a household member, then released the same day after posting $2,180 bond.
Justin L. Crawford, 37, of Gassville was booked in Aug. 5 at 2:19 p.m. on Marion County charges with no bond amount shown and granted general released Aug. 9.
Joseph A. Davidson, 25, (homeless) was booked in Aug. 7 at 9:10 p.m. on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $5,000.
Emily A. Delaporte, 28, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 10 at 3:41 a.m. on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $3,500, as well as Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $3,702 cash only.
Gary L. Dotson, 40, of Harrison was booked in May 1 at 4:43 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $10,000, but held without bond on a white warrant. Released Aug. 5.
Tyler C. Freeman, 27, of Harrison was booked in July 31 at 5:38 p.m. on Some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $630.50, as well as other Harrison Police charges and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,865 cash only. Released Aug. 8.
Lewis W. Fuhrman, 35, of Green Forest was booked in Aug. 8 at 1:16 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $2,500.
Ashley R. Goodnight, 30, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 8 at 10:08 a.m. on Mountain Home Police charges and released the same day after posting $150 bond.
Derek W. Hall, 32, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 5 at 5:53 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,080, but held without bond on a white warrant.
Elijah A. Hampton, 24, (address unknown) was booked in Aug. 8 at 8:42 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,365.
Jordan R. Hampton, 23, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 7 at 2:05 p.m. for court proceedings and sent back to prison Aug. 12.
Tori M. Harp, 25, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 9 at 1:07 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $590 bond.
Cortney L. Harris, 37, (address unknown) was booked in Aug. 7 at 6:23 p.m. on speeding 15 over, DWI, driving on a suspended license and careless or prohibited driving, then released Aug. 8 after posting $1,770 bond.
Frederick E. Holmes, 47, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 9 at 9:39 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to appear in court, then released the same day after posting $10,590 bond.
Anthony M. Honings, 28, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $2,605 cash only. Released Aug. 8.
Dakota W. Howell, 21, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 6 at 4:02 p.m. Sentenced by judge.
Mary E. Huth-Anderson, 37, of Berryville was booked in Aug. 8 at 6:38 p.m. on theft of property, commercial burglary, criminal trespass and a warrant for failure to appear in court, then released Aug. 9 after posting $1,500 bond.
Shana M. Jensen, 49, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 9 at 12:57 p.m. on theft by deception, attempted theft of property, theft of property, theft by deception, financial identity fraud, forgery and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, then released the same day after posting $2,000 bond.
Skyler J. Johnson, 21, of Pelsor was booked in Aug. 6 at 3:12 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $2,665 bond.
Ben Q. Kelly, 23, of Harrison was Booked in Aug. 10 at 12:23 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to pay fines, then released the same day after posting $2,135 bond.
Joshua S. LeBlanc, 27, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 10 at 9:46 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $890 bond.
John S. Lewis, 39, of Harrison was booked in July 21 at 4:37 a.m. on some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,672 cash only, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant and other Harrison Police charges. Released Aug. 9.
Amber M. Madison, 21, (address unknown) was booked in Aug. 9 at 4:51 a.m. on Newton County charges and released the same day after posting $2,420 bond.
James C. Mathis, 53, of Harrison was booked in May 15 at 12:18 a.m. on aggravated assault, driving on a suspended license, fleeing, fleeing on foot, improper passing, driving left of center and reckless driving with bond set at $50,000. Released Aug. 9.
Jessie J. McElroy, 25, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 7 at 8:44 a.m. on criminal use of prohibited weapon and released the same day after posting $570 bond.
Joshua C. McEnaney, 34, of Green Forest was booked in Aug. 9 at 3:56 a.m. on revocation of suspended sentence and released the same day after posting $5,000 bond.
Terra D. McKinney, 26, of Lead Hill was booked in Aug. 8 at 7:49 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown.
Jacob M. Meier, 27, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 6 at 7:03 a.m. on third-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communication, then released the same day after posting $2,120 bond.
Tracy J. Milne-Jones, 41, of Hasty was booked in Aug. 8 at 11:19 p.m. on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, then released Aug. 12 after posting $5,000 bond.
James E. Moore, 45, of Kirbyville, Missouri, was booked in July 31 at 7:07 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $35,000. Released Aug. 6.
Trang T. Nguyen, 26, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 5 at 4:52 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,710. Released the same day.
John J. Overton, 30, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 5 at 4:40 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,710. Released the same day.
Sarha A. Payne, 33, of Green Forest was booked in July 23 at 6:14 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,695 cash only. Released Aug. 8.
Russell D. Pearsall, 63, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 6 at 10:09 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,585 bond.
Bayley L. Price, 19, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 11 at 10:47 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $635, but held without bond on two alias bench warrants.
Christopher Reynolds, 57, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 7 at 4:20 a.m. on speeding 16 over, fleeing, driving on a suspended license and DWI, then released the same day after posting $1,993 bond.
Darrell S. Seaman, 34, of Marshall was booked in Aug. 11 at 3:41 p.m. on Newton County charges with bond set at $2,030, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant.
Matthew J. Shearer, 29, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 8 at 10:50 a.m. on a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown.
Caleb P. Smith, 30, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 9 at 7:14 a.m. on some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $920, as well as other Harrison Police charges and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,815 cash only, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant.
Joshua T. Thayer, 26, of Springdale was booked in July 30 at 4:47 p.m. as a habitual offender on terroristic threatening with bond set at $10,000, but held without bond on Washington County charges. Released Aug. 5.
Colton A. Waits, 23, of Chester was booked in Aug. 9 at 4:50 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,730 cash only.
Geoffrey K. Watson, 36, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 7 at 10:35 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released Aug. 8 after posting $1,190 bond.
Thomas P. West, 18, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 11 at 12:36 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $595 bond.
Rikki L. White, 36, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 10 at 7:40 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $900 bond.
James E. Wilburn, 28, of Harrison was booked in July 20 at 2:23 p.m. on Taney County (Missouri) charges with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency July 22. Booked back in Aug. 1 at 7:24 a.m. on public intoxication with bond set at $370 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,420 cash only. Released Aug. 8.
