Recent arrivals and departures
Richard G. Bartimes, 34, of Harrison was booked in June 20 at 8:38 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,890 cash only. Released by court order July 5.
Travis L. Blackwell, 45, of Alpena was booked in July 3 at 12:21 p.m. on possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $5,000, but held without bond on a white warrant.
Aubrey N. Campbell, 18, of Harrison was booked in July 3 at 11:46 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released July 4 after posting $1,800 bond.
Tristan D. Clarke, 22, of Harrison was booked in July 8 at 2:36 a.m. on drinking in public and released the same day after posting $195 bond.
Kerrene D. Cockrum, 26, of Harrison was booked in June 27 at 3:31 p.m. on a white warrant with no bond amount shown. Released July 3 after charges dropped.
Christina A. Creamer, 41, of Lead Hill was booked in July 2 at 9:33 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,047.62 cash only, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant.
William K. Creamer, 58, of Harrison was booked in July 3 at 10:30 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released July 4 after posting $1,180 bond.
Robert W. Criner, 36, of Harrison was booked in July 7 at 1:35 a.m. on leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving on a license suspended for DWI, then released the same day after posting $865 bond.
John D. Crouch, 31, of Springfield, Missouri, was booked in July 1 at 11:50 p.m. on a hold for another agency with no bond amount shown, then transferred to other agency July 3.
Preston R. Cuellar, 32, of Harrison was booked in July 3 at 1:02 a.m. as a habitual offender on theft of property and two counts of theft by receiving with bond set at $28,500.
Colten J. Cummings, 21, of Harrison was booked in July 5 at 8:29 p.m. on third-degree domestic battery and third-degree assault on a household member, then released July 6 after posting $2,170 bond.
Joseph A. Davidson, 25, (homeless) was booked in July 5 at 5:35 p.m. Sentenced by judge.
Brandon C. Davis, 29, of Green Forest was booked in July 2 at 10:16 p.m. on improper exhaust, tempering with physical evidence and two counts of possession of controlled substance, then released the same day after posting $2,500 bond.
Christi E. Davis, 40, of Harrison was booked in July 1 at 3:43 a.m. on public intoxication with bond set at $370. Released on bond the same day.
Gregory D. Easter, 39, of Green Forest was booked in July 1 at 5:31 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown.
Mandy M. Engles, 36, of Harrison was booked in July 3 at 6:43 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with no bond amount shown.
Richard W. Farmer, 41, of Harrison was booked in July 5 at 11:35 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,880 cash only.
Phillip Foster, 29, (address unknown) was booked in July 2 at 8:48 p.m. on warrants for failure to appear in court and failure to pay fines, then released the same day after posting $695 bond.
Ashley R. Goodnight, 30, of Harrison was booked in July 8 at 7:02 a.m. on Stone County (Missouri) charges with no bond amount shown.
Michael J. Guthrie, 47, of Harrison was booked in July 7 at 1:54 a.m. on third-degree assault on a household member and released the same day after posting $670 bond.
Gunar E. Hale, 27, of Springfield, Missouri, was booked in July 5 at 4:07 p.m. Sentenced by judge.
Jewell E. Hardaway, 19, of Marble Falls was booked in July 4 at 4:07 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,330 bond.
Logan D. Johnson, 23, of Harrison was booked in July 1 at 2:04 a.m. on some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,665 and other Harrison Police charges with bond set at $5,277 cash only. Released the same day.
Dekota R. Jones, 19, of Omaha was booked in July 3 at 1:01 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released July 6 after posting $1,399 bond.
Bryan R. Knight, 43, of Harrison was booked in July 4 at 12:11 p.m. on absconding with no bond amount shown.
Jake R. Kolb, 30, of Harrison was booked in July 8 at 5:16 a.m. on Carroll County charges with bond set at $1,236.03, as well as Green Forest Police charges and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,480.66 cash only.
Brandi Manchester, 27, of Forsyth, Missouri, was booked in July 3 at 7:22 p.m. on public intoxication and released July 4 after posting $370 bond.
Michael L. Massey, 53, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was booked in July 2 at 11:06 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,115 cash only.
Owen M. McGeahy, 19, of Harrison was booked in July 4 at 12:15 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,800 bond.
Kevin F. McGehee, 31, of Alpena was booked in July 2 at 3:07 a.m. on theft of property and refusal to submit to arrest with bond set at $1,140, then released on his own recognizance the same day.
Bethany A. Meier, 24, of Harrison was booked in July 1 at 5:20 p.m. on public intoxication and released the same day after posting $370 bond.
Desiree A. Mitchell, 20, of Mountain Home was booked in July 4 at 6:40 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $340 bond.
Michael J. Morrison, 62, (address not shown) was booked in July 5 at 7:55 p.m. on criminal trespass and released the same day after posting $370 bond.
Ashlund D. Mulanax, 28, of Harrison was booked in July 2 at 3:07 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown.
Louis R. Mulanax, 29, of Harrison was booked in July 2 at 5:27 p.m. on Madison County charges with bond set at $150,000, then transferred to other agency July 3.
Harley D. Mullins, 24, of Harrison was booked in July 3 at 3:06 a.m. on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
Leigh F. Nellesen, 24, of Mountain Home was booked in June 27 at 12:42 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $4,437.72 cash only. Released on bond July 1.
Amanda J. Reynolds, 38, of Harrison was booked in June 25 at 4:38 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $520, but held without bond on a warrant for probation violation. Released July 1.
Sarah E. Salmon, 45, of Harrison was booked in July 4 at 12:30 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $890 bond.
Dennis G. Scallion, 59, of Everton was booked in July 5 at 5:25 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $585.
Lisa L. Searcy, 41, of Harrison was booked in July 1 at 6:35 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released July 2 after posting $1,255 bond.
Matthew J. Shearer, 28, of Harrison was booked in July 3 at 12:36 a.m. on a white warrant with no bond amount shown.
Lee A. Sisk, 43, of Mountain View was booked in July 1 at 11:17 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released July 2 after posting $1,710 bond.
Aaron B. Smith, 31, of Everton was booked in June 13 at 9:36 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Released on furlough July 1.
Bradley R. Smith, 37, of Green Forest was booked in July 6 at 8:14 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $10,000.
Ashley N. Warren, 33, of Harrison was booked in July 3 at 2:25 a.m. on third-degree assault on a household member, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving, public intoxication and two counts of terroristic threatening, then released the same day after posting $4,780 bond.
Rikki L. White, 36, of Harrison was booked in July 3 at 4:21 p.m. on Taney County (Missouri) charges with bond set at $5,000, then transferred to other agency July 5.
Monica L. Wolfe, 32, of Harrison was booked in July 1 at 5:52 p.m. on possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, no proof of insurance, no registration and a warrant for failure to appear in court, then released the same day after posting $2,090 bond.
Travis D. Yancey, 34, of Western Grove was booked in July 5 at 6:27 p.m. on public intoxication and third-degree battery, then released July 6 after posting $1,240 bond.
Jerome A. Yester, 76, of Harrison was booked in July 5 at 5:02 p.m. Sentenced by judge.
