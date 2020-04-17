1:12 a.m. – A caller reported hearing a loud screaming noise and dogs barking in the area of Wren Street. An officer said there was a fox running loose in the area and it irritated the dogs, but everything else appeared to be fine.
4:23 a.m. – An employee at Kum & Go reported an unresponsive subject in a vehicle parked outside the store. An officer said the 51-year-old woman reacted to light and a sternum rub, but was uncommunicative. She was later taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment and the caller agreed to leave the vehicle where it was for the time being.
12 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive pit bull broke free from its chain and was standing in the middle of West Stephenson, not allowing anyone to get out of their vehicles. An officer said pepper spray was used on the dog and the owner was cited for dog at large.
8:25 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had locked his keys and a dog in a vehicle outside an address on Erie. Assist completed.
10:36 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported a female patient who had been discharged was refusing to leave the facility. An officer arrested the 51-year-old woman for public intoxication with bond set at $390. She was taken to the HPD for booking, then taken back to her vehicle and released with a court date.
10:53 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying on the grass at North 3rd Street and East Washington. An officer spoke to the subject and said he had just stopped to rest.
12:30 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking and pushing a shopping cart in the roadway on the Bypass near Ozark Share & Care. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
1:43 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported a vehicle that had been reported stolen also had a tracker that was pinging in the area of the Sports Complex on North Industrial Park Road. An officer said the vehicle was recovered and released to the BCSO.
2:03 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from an address on Maxie Camp Road. Officers were notified.
2:13 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was out at an address on South Walnut when another driver opened their car door and hit her vehicle, then left the area. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:48 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported entering the city limits on Highway 65 North. Officers were notified.
3:18 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend stole her children’s birth certificates and claimed them as deductions on a tax return. She was advised to contact the IRS and the state Department of Finance and Administration.
3:27 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about harassing communications. The officer said the suspect was the caller’s sister and he wanted her to stop leaving bad voicemails on his phone. An officer spoke to the woman and told her to leave the complainant alone.
3:34 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for theft of property with bond set at $680. The warrant was confirmed valid and a copy of the warrant was faxed to state police to be served.
3:51 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled vehicle on Industrial Park Road. He later said the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
4:48 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver turning westbound on Stephenson Avenue from Main Street. An officer located the vehicle outside an address on Capps Road and the elderly woman driving was just getting out. The officer spoke to her about her driving and she said she was a little tired, but she would pay more attention in the future.
6:38 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject hanging around outside an address on Highway 65 South. The subject said he was trying to get to the House of Hope and the caller thought he might be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer spoke to the 41-year-old man and said he wasn’t intoxicated, but he though his ribs might be broken. He was later taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
6:52 p.m. – A man called to report a dog running loose on Approach Drive bit him and attacked his small dog. He didn’t want to pursue formal charges, but he did ask for an officer to talk to the dog’s owner. The officer advised the owner to fix the fence so the dog couldn’t get loose again.
7:04 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be removing debris from the roadway in front of SKD Motors on the Bypass.
7:52 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report a 10-year-old girl went to her residence and hit the caller’s 10-year-old son. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that it be noted she had to pull the girl off her son.
9:05 p.m. – A caller reported two juveniles on the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison were acting like they were holding a rope across the street as motorists approached. An officer located them walking near the skatepark and advised them to stay off the roadway. About an hour later, an officer advised dispatch that he heard tires screeching in the area and was going to check it out. He located the juveniles, who admitted they had been acting like they were holding a rope across the roadway and a driver stopped suddenly. They were told to stop.
9:33 p.m. – The unattended death of a 63-year-old man was reported at an address on Summerhill Court. The scene was released to the coroner’s office.
