3:02 a.m. – A male subject in Newton County called to report receiving threatening messages from a man who lives in Harrison. He was referred to Newton County authorities to file a formal complaint.
3:05 a.m. – A male subject called to report some subjects were outside his residence on East Washington and harassing him with lasers. He called back several times over the next two hours, but an officer eventually advised him to stay in his own residence and not to antagonize his neighbors. The subject said he would have a friend pick him up and take him to another location later that day.
8:43 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 at the south city limits. State Police and Boone County authorities were notified.
9:21 a.m. – A man called to report tools stolen from a construction site on East Watkins. A formal complaint was filed.
9:33 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
9:39 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out removing debris from the roadway on Industrial Park Road.
10:17 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject who had been living in a vehicle on the parking lot outside Church 180 was walking around the area swinging a machete. An officer spoke to the 42-year-old man, who said he was using the blade to trim bushes and everything was fine.
10:45 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a distraught female subject stating her boyfriend was dead at an address on East Rogers. Officers responded and arrested a 46-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery. He was later released after posting $1,710 professional bond. No deceased subjects were noted.
12:37 p.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle had been keyed on several occasions while it was parked at The Links. He wanted to know his legal options if he caught the subject in the act. An officer advised him it wouldn’t be in his best interest to hide in the bushes to try and catch the suspect, although he could install a video surveillance camera. He was also advised he could not legally detain anyone.
1:01 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Spruce and Main. It was moved off the roadway.
1:14 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a neighbor accusing the caller of stealing money and a cell phone. An officer informed her that no theft complaints had been filed against her.
2:33 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing on the parking lot outside the apartments on East Rogers. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said they were going to the House of Hope, then back to Branson, Missouri.
2:53 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle parked on East College was restricting traffic flow. An officer responded and served a 28-year-old man with a warrant for theft of property with bond set at $1,360. He was released with a new court date, but he was also issued a criminal trespass warning for Walmart.
4:12 p.m. – An employee at Anstaff Bank reported fraudulent use of checks. A formal forgery complaint was filed.
5 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside Twin Oaks Apartments. An officer said the vehicle was unoccupied with no one around it when he arrived.
5:08 p.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile daughter was becoming irate at their residence and she had been known to be violent in the past. An officer spoke to the subjects and said it had been verbal only. EMS was called to check out the girl and they said she was fine.
6:12 p.m. – A caller reported a disoriented elderly woman wandering around on Westwood Drive. The woman said she was lost and didn’t know how to get home. An officer made contact with the woman’s son, who took her back home.
7:03 p.m. – A male subject called to update sex offender registry information.
7:43 p.m. – A woman called to report she was involved in a domestic dispute with another woman at an address on East Johnson Road, then it turned physical and she wanted the other woman to pack her belongings and leave. An officer arrested a 52-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. She was released on a signature bond, but also taken to the Boone County Jail for detox.
9:19 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman yelling at each other outside an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived. Other people in the area said they hadn’t seen or heard anything, so the officer advised the call was unfounded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.