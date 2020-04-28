7:12 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found at Highway 65 and Wal-Mart Drive. It was later returned to the owner.
7:26 a.m. – A caller reported finding a set of keys on the parking lot outside Eagle Heights Baptist Church. An officer took them to the station for safekeeping.
11:16 a.m. – A female subject called to report a reckless driver almost rear-ended her vehicle, then passed her at a stop sign before parking outside Heritage Heights Apartments. Officers were notified.
12:05 p.m. – A woman called to report a puppy missing from her residence, and that a neighbor might have taken it before leaving in a vehicle. Before an officer arrived on scene, she called back to report finding the animal.
1:09 p.m. – A female subject called to report she and her boyfriend had been in a disturbance, then he left the residence on North 3rd Street in a vehicle. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the 27-year-old man, but he went to the HPD later that afternoon and was arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later released on a signature bond.
2:09 p.m. – An anonymous caller asked if it were legal to haul a scooter in the trunk of a vehicle with the trunk lid open. Information given.
2:50 p.m. – A Drug Task Force officer reported recovering a stolen vehicle at Ruff’s Trailer Park. An officer filed a formal report.
3:10 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about an issue with child visitation. An officer explained her options.
4:16 p.m. – A woman called to report she had seen a juvenile put a gun in his pants, then walk into the bushes around the courthouse. She said the incident occurred the previous Friday night and she had been worried about it ever since that time thinking he might have stashed the gun in the bushes. Information noted for future reference.
5:03 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Ridge. Information left for Animal Control.
5:32 p.m. – A caller reported someone backed a pickup into his driveway on Huntington Place, but he wasn’t expecting any deliveries. An officer said the pickup belonged to a neighbor, who parked the vehicle there until his own driveway was clear.
5:53 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject had been walking around Campus Drive for about three hours and it was making her nervous. An officer determined the subject actually lived in a nearby apartment.
5:58 p.m. – A woman called to report her 12-year-old granddaughter took off on foot as the caller was taking her to see the child’s grandfather. The girl was entered into the system as a missing person, but a state trooper reported locating the girl about three hours later. The caller was notified.
6:43 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject who gave an address on South Chestnut, then disconnected the phone. The dispatcher reported hearing a lot of noise. An officer responded and found the noise the dispatcher heard was yelling of a female subject suffering an allergic reaction. She was taken to NARMC for treatment.
7:31 p.m. – A man called to report a juvenile male was on the caller’s front porch. An officer followed the boy back to his own residence and spoke to the mother, who said she wouldn’t allow the boy to walk around by himself anymore.
7:49 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 59-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and an Alpena Police officer transported the man to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:33 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Ash. Officers responded and arrested a 40-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery. She was released after posting $1,710 professional bond. The original caller called back about 10:30 saying that the woman contacted him after she was released and said he was a dead man. Officers responded and said the woman and her husband were involved in an altercation outside the caller’s residence. The woman was detained and EMS was notified due to her cutting off the tip of her husband’s finger. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:03 p.m. – A caller reported a motorist drove off Arbor Drive into a grassy area and could be intoxicated. An officer arrested a 19-year-old male subject for DUI, operating unsafe vehicle, driving on a suspended license and refusal to submit to chemical test. He was later released after posting $1,885 professional bond. Another 19-year-old male subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation, then later arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol with bond set at $1,860. He was later released on a signature bond.
