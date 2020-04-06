10:39 a.m. – A man called to report two mailboxes were smashed on Old Farm Road overnight. He declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
4:48 p.m. – A caller reported someone had pitched a tent near Dry Jordan Creek south of Harness Mattress and he was worried for their safety with rain in the forecast. An officer said no one was in the area when he arrived.
5:04 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle southbound on Highway 65 near Ozark Crossing had an excessive amount of smoke coming from under the hood. An officer located the vehicle and the driver said there was an oil leak on the exhaust manifold. Information noted.
5:14 p.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle was rear-ended by another driver at Prospect and the Bypass, then the other driver pulled around her and continued southbound. The incident was noted for future reference because there was limited suspect vehicle information.
5:55 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting outside Ozark Crossing. The caller said a female subject jumped from a parked vehicle and ran away with a man chasing her. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said it had been verbal only and everything was fine at the time. About an hour later, another caller reported the woman tried to run over the man and the vehicle then had a flat tire. An officer spoke to the subjects again and they did admit there were in an altercation that caused her to back the vehicle into a dumpster. The officer advised the subjects of the potential consequences should police get another call on them.
8:10 p.m. – A male subject called to report his stepfather had attacked him a few minutes earlier. He said they had been arguing when his stepfather palmed his face. An officer spoke to both parties. The stepfather said the caller started the fight and their statements were contradictory. Neither wanted to pursue charges, so the information was noted for future reference.
10:21 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a hang-up call from the Super 8 Motel. The dispatcher had spoken with an employee at the motel, who said there was a disturbance in a guest room between a man and a woman. An officer said the woman accused the man of assaulting and pepper spraying her, but there was no evidence of either allegation. EMS was called to check the woman out, but she denied any kind of medical treatment.
