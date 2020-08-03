2:11 a.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on West College. An officer said the occupants agreed to turn down the music.
5:38 a.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
6:41 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 15-year-old girl reported as a runaway and possibly heading to Florida to meet with a group she met online. Officers were notified.
9:01 a.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband was allowing people of whom she did not approve to be around their children. An officer explained the proper steps to take.
9:11 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog running loose on Speer Drive trying to fight with other dogs. Animal Control was notified.
9:31 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject with a knife staring at people at Minnie Harris Park. An officer spoke to the 37-year-old man and determined he was OK at the time.
9:50 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Clifford. An officer said the incident had been verbal only and one subject involved agreed to leave.
12:26 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
1:52 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an unknown address. An officer determined the location was outside the city, so the caller was referred to the BCSO.
2:07 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman appeared to be fighting outside an address on North Maple. Officers responded and arrested a 27-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appeared in court on theft by receiving, driving on a suspended license, no taillights and no insurance with bond set at $1,985. He was later released on a signature bond.
2:24 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about obtaining an order of protection. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
3:35 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman appeared to be fighting on the west side of the square and the woman was crying. An officer said they weren’t fighting and the female was crying because they were trying to figure out somewhere to go.
4:33 p.m. – A caller reported vehicles parked and causing a traffic hazard on West Stephenson, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
4:48 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on South Maple. Officers were notified.
5 p.m. – A caller requested on officer check on two young people who were protesting on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said they were fine.
5:35 p.m. – A caller reported debris on the roadway on the Bypass near Crandall Avenue. An officer cleared the roadway to the best of his ability and ARDOT was contacted for the rest.
5:36 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $7,520. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond because area jails refused to hold.
6:04 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject creating a scene outside T’s BBQ. An officer said the subject agreed to move along.
7:20 p.m. – A caller reported a highly intoxicated and possibly suicidal male subject at an address on East Ridge. An officer said the 25-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
8:23 p.m. – A caller reported two reckless motorcycles riders on Main Street near Burger King. Officers were notified.
8:39 p.m. – A man called to report his credit card company contacted him regarding suspicious purchases. He said the only place he had used the card recently was in Harrison and he thought the business might be collecting information. He declined a formal complaint and just wanted police to know about the incident.
9:23 p.m. – An employee at The Oasis called to report a male subject who was asked to leave the business was standing outside. Before an officer arrived, the caller said someone picked up the subject and he was gone.
9:49 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
