3:39 a.m. – A woman called to report receiving sexually explicit phone calls from a male subject. An officer said he would try to make contact with the suspect and tell him to leave the caller alone.
6:54 a.m. – An officer went to the Carroll County Jail to transport two male inmates back to the HPD.
6:58 a.m. – An employee at NARMC requested an officer help with a female psychiatric patient trying to leave the facility. An officer said the subject agreed to stay at the hospital.
8:07 a.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife refusing to give him the keys to his vehicle. An officer spoke to the man, who said he would talk to his ex-wife again before deciding to pursue criminal charges.
8:39 a.m. – A woman reported having a raccoon in a trap in her yard. Animal Control was notified.
9:22 a.m. – A caller reported a hit-and-run wreck on the Bypass near 3rd Street. The 42-year-old woman driving the suspect vehicle was located and arrested for inadequate insurance during accident, improper turn and failure to report accident. She was later released after posting $1,3355 professional bond.
9:21 a.m. – Springfield, Missouri, authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:57 a.m. – A caller reported possible animal abuse at an address on Country Circle, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
10:21 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a driver’s license he found. The owner was notified.
10:11 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to recover his personal property that was held when he was arrested in July. Assist completed.
10:36 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Hudson’s Supermarket. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:51 a.m. – Newton County authorities requested an officer check the parking lot at NARMC for a pickup that might be there and belonged to a male subject reported missing. An officer said the vehicle wasn’t in the area.
10:58 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
11:02 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Central Donuts. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:03 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Spruce. Animal Control was notified.
11:12 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a fraudulent charge in New York appeared on his bank account. An officer said the information would be noted while the bank continued its investigation.
11:24 a.m. – A woman called the HPD and left a voicemail regarding an unknown animal around the fireplace of her residence on Approach Drive. Animal Control was notified.
12:17 p.m. – A female subject called to report her estranged husband had been recently served with a protection order, then she noticed what she thought appeared to be an attempted break-in at her residence. An officer said damage to the residence appeared to be old, but extra patrol was issued.
1:53 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 42-year-old woman on a U.S. Marshal Service warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail to await extradition.
1:59 p.m. – A 42-year-old male inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on shoplifting and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $390.
3:17 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Rock Springs Road near Casey’s.
4:08 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he felt he had been surrounded at Minnie Harris Park by men who were living in the woods. Information noted for future reference.
4:15 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles at a residence on North Spruce had gotten into a medicine cabinet and one of them wasn’t doing well. EMS and DHS were also notified. An officer at the scene arrested a 30-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $3,225. He was later released on a signature bond. NARMC requested officers return to the residence about three hours later. An officer said a juvenile and his mother were both taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
4:56 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance involving an intoxicated female subject at an address on South Ash. An officer said it had been verbal only and the parties agreed to separate.
5:06 p.m. – A woman called to report she had locked her keys in her vehicle parked outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
5:40 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,185. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
6:12 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her grandfather’s identity to file a false tax return. The grandfather was advised to contact the attorney general.
7:19 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject at Minnie Harris Park appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer spoke to the subject and said he was fine at the time.
8:26 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. Officers were notified.
8:53 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer said it had been verbal only and the parties agreed to separate.
9:59 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 25-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $680. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released with a new court date.
10:23 p.m. – A man called to report his girlfriend was intoxicated and threatening to kill him. An officer determined the caller was intoxicated as well and no threats had actually been made. The man called back about an hour later with the same complaint, but he was advised he needed to be sober to make a complaint.
11:13 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject screaming and creating a disturbance at an address on West Central. An officer said the man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
11:48 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an apartment at The Links. An officer advised the occupant to keep the noise down. Another caller reported the same complaint about a half hour later. The officer said no one was answer the door at the apartment, so the caller was advised to contact apartment management.
11:54 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had possibly overdosed at an address on North Spruce. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
