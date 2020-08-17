7:38 a.m. – Some callers reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of North Highland. Officers checked the area, but didn’t locate anything suspicious. They also spoke to a couple who had been sitting on the porch of their residence, who said they thought the noise had been fireworks.
8:41 a.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject harassing him on the square. An officer spoke to both subjects and told them to leave each other alone.
8:49 a.m. – An employee at NARMC called to report a male subject under a 72-hour hold was leaving the hospital. Officers checked the area, but he was no longer present. An officer did make contact with the subject by phone. He said he was with his brother on their way to Missouri and he wouldn’t be returning to NARMC. The original caller was also notified.
8:49 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported westbound on Bunker Road. Officers were notified.
9:42 a.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on an 18-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on contributing to the delinquency of a minor and permitting an unauthorized minor to drive. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $1,480 professional bond.
9:52 a.m. – An officer out at an address on South Locust arrested a 36-year-old woman for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance as a habitual offender. She was later released after posting $1,500 professional bond.
10 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 20-year-old female subject for failure to appear in court on driving too fast for conditions, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to present insurance with bond set at $1,480. The warrant was confirmed valid.
10:19 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 48-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later taken to the Carroll County Jail for incarceration.
11:33 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his prescription medication lost or stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
11:39 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a gun-shaped cigarette lighter he found in a vehicle that was recovered.
11:47 a.m. – A man called to report his wife and daughter were running around town in a vehicle with no insurance and neither had a driver’s license. Information noted for future reference.
11:56 a.m. – A caller reported aluminum cans falling a truck hauling a load of them. An officer located the bulk of the spill at Highways 7 North and 43, but someone was already cleaning up the mess.
12:39 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Prospect. Animal Control was notified.
1:26 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Sycamore. Animal Control was notified.
1:49 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Factory Connections. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:29 p.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a tree at Maryott and Rose and appeared to be injured. A formal report was filed.
4:30 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Russell Drive. Animal Control was notified.
4:32 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was flagged down by a female subject on Goblin Drive. He later said the woman only needed to use a phone. Assist completed.
5:02 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle taken without permission. Officers were notified.
6:27 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a male subject paid for some items, but alarms were set off as he left the store. An officer located the 51-year-old man and checked his bags, but he had paid for all items in them. The officer issued the man a criminal trespass warning for the store.
6:42 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on Brentwood after someone in a vehicle followed her while she was walking for the third consecutive day. Officers were notified.
7:19 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle with emergency flashers activated on Industrial Park Road near Goblin Drive. The officer said the subject had stopped in the middle of the road to pick berries, but he agreed move the vehicle off the roadway.
8:45 p.m. – Lonoke Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on criminal trespass with bond set at $1,020 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
9:29 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles fighting outside Bounce Mania. An officer said there was an adult with the girls and there had been a verbal altercation, but they were leaving the area.
