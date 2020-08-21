1:02 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking in the area of the coin laundry behind Tractor Supply with two male subjects following her in a pickup. An officer located the 42-year-old woman, but there was no one else in the area.
8:12 a.m. – A caller reported tree limbs and cardboard boxes on the Bypass in front of Big Lots. An officer cleared the roadway.
8:13 a.m. – A caller reported a homeless subject sleeping by a dumpster near Cornerstone Medical Clinic. An officer spoke to a man in the area, but he said he was just waiting for a ride to work. No other subjects were located.
8:17 a.m. – A female subject called to report her sister told her a male subject went to their residence the previous day claiming to be a census worker. The subject said he needed to enter the residence and take her picture. Information noted for future reference.
8:21 a.m. – A landlord went to the HPD requesting an officer issue a male subject a criminal trespass warning for a residence on North Spring Road. An officer explained that the warning couldn’t be issued if the tenants allowed the subject in the residence.
8:42 a.m. – Northark campus police reported locating a small naked boy walking on Highway 123. An officer located the guardians, but also said the information would be passed on to the child abuse hotline.
8:51 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking on a male subject who appeared to be holding an alcoholic beverage on Cottonwood Road. The officer said the subject was fine and said he was on his way back to Missouri, but he declined a ride to the city limits.
9:07 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone had used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
9:10 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about being involved in an altercation with his ex-wife. He only asked that the information be noted for future reference.
9:40 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 29-year-old male inmate with a warrant for theft of property with bond set at $5,000. He remained incarcerated.
10:23 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
10:39 a.m. – A man called to report he had allowed a female subject to stay at his residence due to her having a problem with drugs, but she was refusing to leave. An officer said the subject agreed to leave.
10:42 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle with alley light in the area of Quality Feed. An officer said the vehicle belonged to a Newton County constable.
10:49 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a woman with whom the caller hadn’t been able to make contact with for three days. An officer said the woman’s son told police she was visiting a friend out of town.
11:15 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking on South Ash looking in trash cans and parked cars was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
11:27 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her debit card stolen from her purse while she was at an address on South Oak. A formal complaint was filed.
11:32 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a motorcycle reported stolen from an address in Summit. Officers were notified.
12:04 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Valleyview Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
12:30 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
12:56 p.m. – A reckless driver with out-of-state tags was reported northbound on the Bypass from Kum & Go. Officers were notified.
1:34 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on West Bower due to an attempted break-in the previous night. Officers were notified.
1:42 p.m. – A 25-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance with bond set at $2,765. He was later released on a signature bond.
2:10 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance in an apartment at Ozark Mountain Inn, but an officer said everything was fine when he arrived on scene.
2:53 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated female subject stumbling around at Minnie Harris Park. An officer arrested the 24-year-old woman for public intoxication with bond set at $390. She was later released on a signature bond.
3:31 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer help a deputy who had been involved in a traffic crash. A formal report was filed.
4:28 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
4:36 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject jumping in front of traffic on Main Street just north of the square. An officer spoke to a 27-year-old man, who said he was just trying to cross the street and didn’t see an approaching vehicle.
5:32 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman possibly trying to set up camp in a grassy area near Murphy USA. A few minutes later, another man called to report the female subject mooned him. An officer took the 53-year-old man to an address on West Ridge and arrested the 37-year-old woman for public intoxication with bond set at $390. She was later released on a signature bond.
8:27 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about harassment. An officer explained the process for obtaining a protection order.
9:02 p.m. – A juvenile called to report being in a disturbance with a younger sibling. An officer said the subjects agreed to calm down and DHS was going to be notified.
9:19 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on Ruff Lane. An officer said the occupants agreed to keep the noise down.
11:32 p.m. – A caller reported drivers of two pickups were racing between traffic signals on Highway 65 North. An officer made contact with one of the drivers, who agreed to stop.
