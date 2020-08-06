12:03 a.m. – A woman called to report she caught her 17-year-old daughter trying to sneak out of their residence and a verbal altercation ensued. She said she didn’t want to file a formal complaint, so the information was noted and the officer explained her options.
7:49 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported numerous items in the roadway on Prestonwood creating a traffic hazard, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
7:52 a.m. – A 22-year-old male subject called to update sex offender registry information.
8:18 a.m. – A 46-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a combined HPD/BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding, DWI and no proof of insurance with total bond set at $1,754. He was later released on a signature bond.
10 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South approaching the city limits. Officers were notified.
11:51 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to inquire about entering the witness protection program. She was referred to the Department of Justice.
12:16 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult son was being combative with her at NARMC. An officer said the subject calmed down and was admitted for treatment.
12:33 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
12:28 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her identity had been compromised in Memphis, Tennessee, and her bank advised her to file a police report. An officer determined no money had been taken from the account and it had been closed, so the information was noted for future reference.
1:33 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Central and Main.
2:06 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
3:12 p.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle had been keyed while parked outside Colton’s. A complaint was filed for insurance purposes.
4:13 p.m. – A caller reported the owner of a loud vehicle had been revving the engine at all hours of the night on West Stephenson. An officer spoke to the owner and he agreed to get the exhaust repaired.
7:28 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a male shoplifter forced his way out of the store and fled on foot northbound on Willow. Officers responded and found that the suspect had left his bicycle behind, so it would be taken to the station for him to claim at a later time. About an hour later, the caller reported the suspect was back in the area. An officer issued the 56-year-old man a warning for criminal trespass at the store and he was taken to the HPD to retrieve his bike.
7:42 p.m. – A caller, who said she was a mandated reporter, caller stating a man and woman had been in a restaurant and the woman had visible bruises in various stages of healing and an injury above her eye. An officer said that unless there had been a witness to abuse, police were limited on actions they could take. The information was noted for future reference.
10:18 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a male subject trying to pull a woman out of a car outside an address on Campus Drive. About the same time, a 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding the same incident. Officers responded and said it had been a verbal dispute and the incident in which it appeared the man was trying to pull the woman from the car was him trying to take away her phone because she was recording him. An officer said the parties agreed to be civil and the man was going to stay elsewhere for the night. A few minutes later, the 39-year-old man called requesting a ride to a motel because he had been drinking and couldn’t drive. Assist complete.
10:42 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 39-year-old man wanted on second-degree domestic battery, violation of a protection order and interference with emergency communications. Officers were notified.
