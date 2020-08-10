12:19 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 passing Walmart. Officers were notified.
1:18 a.m. – A male subject called to report a motorcycle stolen from an address on North Spruce. An officer said the complainant believed the former owner may have repossessed the bike due to breach of contract, so the information was noted for future reference.
7:54 a.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer accompany her to a former residence to collect her belongings. She was advised police could only perform a civil standby under a court order.
7:59 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was advised to contact the attorney general.
8:57 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject with a knife in his pants walking around the parking lot outside McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. An officer spoke to the 30-year-old man, who confirmed that he had the knife in the waistband of his pants. However, he said he didn’t brandish it or threaten anyone. He agreed to move along and not cause any more concern.
9:22 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on Rathel. An officer spoke to the owner of the dog and issued her a written warning for dog at large.
12:22 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
1:25 p.m. – A caller reported a man in a wheelchair trying to cross the intersection at the north interchange. An officer helped the man cross.
1:30 p.m. – A two-vehicle parking lot wreck was reported outside Anstaff Bank south branch. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:59 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female subject who might be in crisis at Tower Manor Apartments. An officer said the woman wasn’t at the residence when he arrived.
1:59 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
2:46 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
3:13 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail arrested a 53-year-old male inmate on an HPD warrant for possession of methamphetamine with no bond shown, possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,500 and revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was taken to the HPD to be booked and processed, then transferred to the Carroll County Jail for incarceration.
3:35 p.m. – Two women went to the HPD to report someone used their identities to file for unemployment. They were referred to the attorney general.
3:41 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported finding counterfeit $100 bills in the store and on the parking lot. An officer seized the funny money.
3:48 p.m. – A caller reported the driver of another vehicle hit her vehicle on Highway 65 near Hank’s Fine Furniture, then fled the scene. A formal complaint was filed. About four hours later, another caller reported the suspect vehicle was parked outside Buckets. The owner of the vehicle wasn’t present, so it was towed instead.
4:13 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Highway 43 South from Highway 7 South. An officer located the vehicle and determined the driver was having mechanical issues with the vehicle.
4:30 p.m. – A man requested extra patrol on West Washington after a suspicious subject went to the caller’s residence asking if he wanted to sell some things in his yard. Officers were notified.
6:14 p.m. – A male subject called to report he let another male subject use his vehicle that morning, but it hadn’t been returned. Officers were notified to watch for the vehicle, but the man called the following morning to report the vehicle had been returned.
6:24 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Camp’s Plants due to vandalism. Officers were notified.
7 p.m. – An employee at Subway on West Central reported receiving a possibly counterfeit $100 bill. An officer said he thought the bill was real, so the caller was advised to take it to the bank the following Monday.
6:31 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at an address on North Rowland to follow up on a shoplifting investigation. He said the subjects at the residence admitted to shoplifting. The officer advised them they weren’t being arrested, but arrest affidavits would be filed. They were also issued criminal trespass warnings for the store.
7:14 p.m. – A DHS worker requested and officer help with a welfare check of a child at a residence on Beverly Drive. An officer said no on was at the residence when he arrived, but the information was passed on to a detective.
8:40 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject screaming outside Good Guys Pizza, but he later said everything was fine.
9:29 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was walking on West Sherman when a driver stopped and asked her if she needed a ride. She declined, then the driver left and drove by her a couple more times before she got home. She was advised to call again if the driver returned.
9:21 p.m. – A man and woman went to the HPD to report a laptop computer had been stolen from the porch of their residence on South Spruce. They were given statement forms to complete. The woman called back the following afternoon to report whoever had taken the laptop had returned it.
10:34 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Valleyview Avenue due to suspicious subjects in the area.
10:54 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on East South Avenue. An officer said the occupant agreed to turn down the music.
