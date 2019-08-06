12:18 a.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer contact her boyfriend’s probation officer regarding him drinking and using controlled substances. She was advised to call Probation and Parole the following Monday.
12:25 a.m. – Van Buren Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 21-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on expired vehicle license, no proof of insurance, failure to yield and driving on a suspended license, and failure to comply with court orders on shoplifting with total bond set at $2,265. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1:57 a.m. – An officer out at NARMC arrested a 45-year-old man for violation of a protection order. He was later released after posting $1,140 cash bond.
5:51 a.m. – A man called to report someone in his residence trying to hurt him. An officer said no one else was at the residence, so the man was given his options.
6:20 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject, possibly under the influence of a controlled substance, rolling around on the ground under a trailer parked near North Sycamore. An officer said he couldn’t determine if the 31-year-old man was impaired, but he did agree to leave the area.
9:05 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle driven by a male subject suspected of shoplifting at the Dollar General in Bellefonte. Officers were notified, but the requested was canceled about 30 minutes later.
10:40 a.m. – A caller reported two reckless drivers eastbound on Capps Road. An officer stopped one vehicle a short time later and the 35-year-old woman driving said she had been involved in a disturbance with a male subject outside the city and he chased her into town. She declined charges and said she just wanted to go home.
10:48 a.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle outside the White Oak Station on Capps Road. An officer said the vehicle belonged to someone visiting a friend at a nearby condo and there was no place else to park earlier, but she agreed to move the vehicle.
11:11 a.m. – A caller reported possible gunshots in the area of Ridge and Willow, but an officer determined the noise was coming from a construction site.
11:25 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the south city limits. Officers were notified.
11:28 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
1:04 p.m. – McGehee Police. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old man for hot checks with bond set at $143.47. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
3:09 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband had been yelling and cursing at her during child visitation. She said she head recorded the entire incident. She was advised the information would be logged for future reference.
4:01 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband was taking drugs in the presence of their minor child at Family Budget Inn. An officer responded and arrested the 33-year-old man for public intoxication and violation of a protection order with bond set at $1,530, as well as on Carroll County and Eureka Springs Police warrants, but he was released on a signature bond to seek medical treatment.
5:49 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Gipson Road. Information noted for future reference.
7:25 p.m. – An officer out at NARMC requested an on-call detective for a rape report. Detectives were notified.
8:31 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles messing around with an abandoned residence near The Links, but she called back a few minutes later to report they had actually been looking for the owner of the residence and everything was fine.
