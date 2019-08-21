1:58 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer at an address on Union Road to help with a possibly suicidal and intoxicated female subject. An officer said the woman refused medical treatment and wasn’t suicidal.
7:29 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about open carry in Arkansas. Information given.
8:13 a.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle parked on Roberta for a week. It wasn’t reported stolen, so the caller was advised of options for having it removed. The officer also tried without success to make contact with the registered owner.
8:50 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked outside Shipley’s Donuts since the previous Friday. The caller was advised the vehicle could be towed at the owner’s expense.
9 a.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle had been hit by a trash truck on East Washington.
9:24 a.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 22-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on fraudulent use of a credit card and theft by receiving with bond set at $1,730 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and an officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport the subject back to the HPD. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
9:55 a.m. – A caller reported a large dog running loose on Park Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
10:12 a.m. – An employee at Castle Rental and Pawn reported a man went to the store to obtain his property that had been stolen in Newton County and pawned. He was advised of the proper process for recovering the stolen property.
11:16 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle outside Shipley’s Donuts. Information noted for future reference.
11:54 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a utility trailer reported stolen from Berryville. Officers were notified.
12:36 p.m. – A caller reported construction workers were directing traffic at the north interchange without regard to traffic signals. An officer explained nothing illegal had occurred.
12:48 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle on Alberta. Information noted for future reference.
12:56 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious female subject digging through trash cans on North 3rd Street. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
1:09 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult son creating a disturbance at her residence on South Ash. An officer said it had been verbal only and the son agreed to go to his room and stay. He also said he was moving out on Sept. 1.
3:17 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left in the bed of a pickup parked outside Walmart and it appeared to be hot. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
3:20 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver threw beer cans out of the vehicle at Airport Road and Gipson Road and almost ran two cars off the road. An officer stopped the vehicle at the Middle School and arrested the man for DWI, careless or prohibited driving and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,665. He was later released on a signature bond because jails in Boone and Newton counties were full.
3:47 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 59-year-old man for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia and expired tags with bond set at $1,060 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid.
401 p.m. – A 32-year-old woman went to the HPD to register as a sex offender.
4:35 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported leaving Bypass Liquor. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver was fine, although there were mechanical problems with the vehicle.
5:08 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report a female shoplifter in custody. The 47-year-old woman was arrested for theft of property and later released after posting $660 professional bond.
6:47 p.m. – A male subject called to report a debit card stolen from his vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
7:17 p.m. – An employee at Days Inn reported a TV stolen from a guest room. A formal complaint was filed.
7:55 p.m. – A woman called to report she found a window broken in her child’s bedroom, although she didn’t know when it happened. An officer located a rock in the room. The woman declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
9:41 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers go to an address on North Lucille to locate a male subject wanted on arrest warrants. An officer said the subject wasn’t present at the time.
9:55 p.m. – A female subject called to report being in a disturbance with her husband at their address on South Ash. An officer spoke to the woman, who said it hadn’t gotten physical at the time, but she was afraid it might. The officer said everything was fine at that time.
10:10 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult daughter was possibly suicidal and left their residence on foot. An officer located the subject and she was taken to a residence in Bellefonte for the night.
10:27 p.m. – A woman called to report a possible prowler outside her residence on Robin Street, but officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
