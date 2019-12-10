5:03 a.m. – Union County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 42-year-old man for hot checks with bond set at $168.55. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
5:10 a.m. – An employee at Walgreen’s reported a vehicle left running on the parking lot outside the business and it appeared to be unoccupied. An officer said two male subjects were sleeping in the vehicle, but they agreed to move along.
5:34 a.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43 was outside the business yelling at customers. The caller said the woman had been outside the store since the previous afternoon. An officer said the woman was issued a criminal trespass warning and she agreed to move along.
7:19 a.m. – A man on East South Avenue called to report he had fallen in his residence and couldn’t get up. NARMC was also notified.
7:35 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at the water treatment plant near the Fairgrounds due to a suspicious male subject in the area.
8:37 a.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole on Airport Road arrested a 55-year-old woman on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
8:45 a.m. – A woman called to report someone had tried to steal three wagon wheels she used as yard decorations. She declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted for future reference.
8:45 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about getting his personal belongings from a vehicle impounded by Arkansas State Police. He was referred to the detective division.
9:05 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a disturbance at an address on North Cherry. An officer said it had been verbal only over photos.
9:57 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West South Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
10:51 a.m. – A female subject called to report a man threatened her at her residence on left in a vehicle, in which there was allegedly a gun. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
10:53 a.m. – A male subject called to report tires and wheels stolen from a vehicle at an address on Highway 65 North. A formal complaint was filed.
11:17 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
11:21 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report the license plate stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Car Mart. A formal complaint was filed.
11:37 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on East South Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
11:42 a.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer escort her to a former residence to collect her personal property. An officer advised her to go to the residence when the other party wasn’t present because she was still legally on the lease.
11:43 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North.
11:43 a.m. – A female subject called requesting help getting her personal belongings from a former residence. An officer called her back and explained her options.
12:21 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of the Ranch House Plaza.
12:24 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his options regarding his 16-year-old son no longer wanting to live with his mother. Information given.
12:38 p.m. – A landlord called requesting an officer at a residence on South Oak due to evicting a resident who might cause a disturbance. The officer spoke with the caller, but she only requested the information be noted for future reference.
12:59 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver parked and was going in to Miller Hardware. An officer said the woman had a physical disability and wasn’t intoxicated, but she was having someone else pick up her vehicle.
1:03 p.m. – A man called stating he fell in his residence on East South Avenue and couldn’t get up. NARMC was also notified.
1:30 p.m. – A caller reported finding a used syringe at Maplewood Cemetery. An officer properly disposed of the item.
1:34 p.m. – A male subject called to report a trailer he had borrowed was stolen from his residence on Partridge. A formal theft complaint was filed.
1:44 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Liberty. Animal Control was notified.
2:08 p.m. — A male subject called to talk to an officer about an eviction notice. Information given.
2:09 p.m. – A caller reported two unattended juveniles in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer responded, but said the mother was back with the children.
2:22 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported in front of the Dollar General on Capps Road.
2:36 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband followed her to Sanctuary, where she was filing for a protection order against him. An officer said the caller was escorted into the facility and the man was told not to return.
2:48 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside NARMC. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:18 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out helping another agency at an address on West Rush. Assist completed.
3:28 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a psychiatric patient causing problems. An officer advised the man that staff were doing their jobs and he needed to cooperate.
3:34 p.m. – A male subject called to report losing his wallet at Hudson’s Supermarket. The information was noted in case it was turned in, but he called back about an hour later to report someone found it and returned it to him.
3:50 p.m. – A woman called to report someone had tampered with the electrical box of her home on West Rush. A potential suspect was identified and a formal complaint was filed.
4:12 p.m. – A woman called to report some juvenile males near her residence where she lived with her granddaughter, who had been sexually assaulted by one of the boys in the past. An officer determined the incident in question had already been reported, but the caller didn’t want the boys around her granddaughter. The officer notified the mother of one of the juveniles to make her aware of the situation.
9:15 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near Miller Hardware.
9:24 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on West Rush. An officer said the 55-year-old woman was highly intoxicated and taken to the hospital via ambulance.
9:24 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had posted a cash deposit on a rental unit and had 24 hours to change his mind about renting it. He said he notified the landlord he changed his mind within the time frame, but the landlord refused to return the deposit. An officer determined the incident happened in Omaha, so the caller was referred to the BCSO.
9:34 p.m. – An employee at Hibbett Sports reported a male subject shoplifted some items and left in a vehicle northbound on Highway 65. A formal complaint was filed and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the subject.
9:54 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help EMS with a combative female patient at an address on South Pine. Assist completed.
