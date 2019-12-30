2:10 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving several calls from a young male subject. An officer went to the location and the child’s mother said she had been letting him play with the phone and made the calls accidentally.
3:57 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver with a juvenile in the vehicle was reported leaving a residence in Gassville about 20 minutes earlier en route to Missouri through Harrison. Officers were notified to watch for the vehicle.
4:20 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Cherry. Officers were notified.
10:21 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 58-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $3,500 professional bond.
12:09 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at The Links. An officer said a 28-year-old woman was off her medication and having a panic attack, but the disturbance had been verbal only.
12:30 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check the welfare of a veteran who had allegedly been staying behind Kum & Go. The caller asked that the man be advised he could contact Veterans Affairs if he needed anything. An officer said the subject wasn’t present when he checked the area.
12:37 p.m. – A man called to report his son was refusing to come home. An officer spoke to the man, who declined to file a formal complaint. An officer explained his options in case he changed his mind.
1:42 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle driven by a male subject who stole two cases of beer from the Dollar General in Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
2:19 p.m. – Clarksville Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old man for theft rented or leased property with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
4:29 p.m. – The unattended death of an 83-year-old woman was reported at an address on North Oak. The coroner’s office was also notified.
5:02 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject stopped at the north interchange, got out of his vehicle and put something in a red cooler at the base of a traffic signal before leaving. An officer said there was only trash in the container and he would dispose of it.
6:02 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about two boys harassing him. An officer checked the reported area, but he found there was no illegal activity.
6:38 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone in a vehicle had been following him around town. He said he had driven to the hospital to wait for the subject to leave. An officer followed the caller back to his residence.
7:56 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle at an address on Mimosa Drive. Information noted for future reference.
8 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
9:42 p.m. – A man called to report his vehicle had been stolen while his grandson was driving it. An officer located the vehicle and arrested the 37-year-old grandson on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at 1,690 cash only, as well as warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $1,800 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:56 p.m. – A female subject called to report a friend had posted pictures of a gun on Facebook and she was afraid he might harm someone. An officer took her statement and filed a formal complaint.
11:57 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking on an occupied vehicle at the Fairgrounds. He later said the male subject agreed to leave the area.
