2:45 a.m. – A caller reported a large gray and white fluffy dog running loose on the Walmart parking lot. Information left for Animal Control.
5:28 a.m. – A caller reported he was following a pickup without taillights northbound on the Bypass near Kum & Go. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the 18-year-old male subject driving on a Green Forest Police warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $520. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:24 a.m. – An officer went to the Benton County Jail to transport a 30-year-old male inmate back to the HPD. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:44 a.m. – A male subject called to report losing a set of keys on a purple fob with a Tweety Bird on it. Information noted in case they were turned in.
8:14 a.m. – A subject called to ask about the legality of raising ducks in the city limits. Animal Control was notified.
8:24 a.m. – A 33-year-old woman went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
9:25 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone had broken into his shop on North Industrial Park Road. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol issued.
9:55 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about child custody issues involving her ex-husband. An officer explained her options.
10:07 a.m. – A female subject called to report finding a fawn-colored chihuahua over the Thanksgiving holiday. Animal Control was notified.
10:44 a.m. – A 36-year-old male inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on shoplifting and disorderly conduct with bond set at $545 cash only. He remained incarcerated.
11:05 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman had been involved in a physical altercation in front of a cemetery on Cottonwood Road before getting in a vehicle a driving away. Officers were notified.
11:56 a.m. – A 56-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
12:47 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and an HPD officer transported the subject, as well as another male inmate, from Carroll County to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:44 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot wreck. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:48 p.m. – A 21-year-old male subject went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information. He was also arrested on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,495 cash only and later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:03 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his adult daughter abusing prescription medication. An officer explained the process for obtaining power of attorney.
4:56 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult grandson went to her residence and created a disturbance, then left in a vehicle. She declined a formal complaint because he had only destroyed his own property, so the information was noted for future reference.
5:26 p.m. – An employee at O’Reilly Automotive called to report theft from the business. A formal complaint was filed.
5:36 p.m. – A man called to report a male subject called him and threatened to kill him. A formal complaint was filed.
5:38 p.m. – A woman called to report her son went to her residence and left in a vehicle that had been parked there, but he told her it was stolen before he left. An officer went to another location where the vehicle was supposed to be located, but it wasn’t there at the time.
5:59 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject creating a disturbance at an address on South Sycamore. An officer arrested the 23-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, but he was later released on a signature bond.
6:34 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about his estranged wife refusing to talk to him about their children. An officer checked on the children, but they were fine.
7:06 p.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle wasn’t parked on West Rush where he left it. An officer said the vehicle was located on the north side of the square.
7:26 p.m. – An employee at NARMC requested help with an unruly juvenile psychiatric patient. Assist completed.
7:27 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and a woman at Ozark Mountain Inn. While an officer was on his way to the location, another caller reported the disturbance had been verbal only and the male subject involved left for work.
7:29 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a suicidal male subject at an address on Club Circle. An officer said the subject was taken by ambulance to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
8:09 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted female subject refusing to leave Buckets. An officer said the 71-year-old woman was issued a criminal trespass warning and agreed to leave.
8:34 p.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of North Spring Road. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
10:07 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a female subject who had taken a bottle of prescription medication at an address on Beautiful View Drive. An officer filed a formal report, but there was no resolution listed.
11:28 p.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend was possibly missing, but she received a message from him while talking to an officer.
11:36 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult grandson was at her residence banging on the front door. An officer arrested the male subject on a Searcy County warrant, but he was later released because Boone County authorities refused to hold him without HPD charges.
