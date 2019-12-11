5:38 a.m. — A disturbance complaint was received from the Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer responded and advised the disturbance, involving a couple, was verbal in nature. No report was made.
7:47 a.m. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office contacted HPD and reported there was an abandoned van blocking Jay Avenue and Troy Street. An officer advised the van was out of fuel. It is now running and out of the roadway.
8:38 a.m. — A man reported to HPD he found a large tan dog at his residence. The information was left for Animal Control. Animal Control advised he picked up the dog which had a collar. A woman contacted HPD about the dog, a Husky, named Astro. The woman said she was out of town, but her husband would come and get the dog. The dog was released to the owner that night.
8:56 a.m. — A warrant was served to a 56-year-old man for probation violation. He was given a court date. A report was made.
10:06 a.m. — A hit and run was reported on Main Street near Stone Financial. A report was made.
10:31 a.m. — A man complained that his wife had taken their children out of school and took them to Fayetteville. An officer advised the man that this was not a crime due to the subjects still being married. No report was made.
11:34 a.m. — An anonymous male complained there was a car parked on the road in front of a South Cherry address causing difficulties due to construction in the area. An officer advised that the car was parked legally and there was room to go around it. No report was made.
12:01 p.m. — HPD was contacted about three stray dogs at a residence. Information was left for Animal Control.
12:03 p.m. — HPD received a report of a dog that had been staying at a residence, but the dog belonged to a neighbor. It is acting aggressively towards strangers. Information was given to Animal Control.
12:21 p.m. — HPD received a complaint of a truck and trailer blocking the northbound lane of state Highway 7 South at the city limits, and it appeared the female driver was intoxicated. A police sergeant advised that the vehicle was removed from the road. No report was made.
12:22 p.m. — North Arkansas Regional Medical Center EMS requested police assistance with an intoxicated subject at an East South Avenue address. An officer advised that the person was being transported to the hospital via ambulance. No report was made.
1:31 p.m. — The Van Buren Police Department requested an HPD officer to go to an address on Barnett Drive to find out why the owners left their BMW in Van Buren. The officer contacted two subjects who advised it was traded on Saturday. The information was passed along to the Van Buren PD.
2:29 p.m. — An officer from the Eugene, Oregon, Police Department contacted HPD in connection to a report he was making in reference to a sexual assault at the middle school. He said the victim was a juvenile female who attends Harrison Middle School. The information was passed along to an HPD officer.
3:27 p.m. — A merchant complained that a customer left the store with $80 worth of merchandise. She stated that the man’s charge card was declined. She said she followed him out of the store to advise him the transaction didn’t complete and he would need to reenter the store and pay for the merchandise. The man did not comply with the request and left in a car displaying Michigan tags. A report was made.
3:43 p.m. — HPD was contacted and advised there was a man in a wheelchair navigating the bypass by himself in front of the movie theater. An officer advised that there were several subjects in wheelchairs in front of the theater. Two males in wheelchairs had come from Taco Bell to the theater. They declined assistance.
4:30 p.m. — A woman complained to HPD there was a possum in the area of her residence. Animal Control was informed.
5:29 p.m. — HPD received a complaint of a reckless driver last seen southbound on the Bypass. An officer checked the area from Midwest Equipment to the north interchange, but could not locate the vehicle.
6:06 p.m. — HPD received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle cruising the caller’s street. An officer looked for the described vehicle, but was unable to locate it. He noted that there was a lot of cars parked at the nearby church, and that perhaps the subject was looking for a place to park.
6:22 p.m. — A motor vehicle collision was reported on the Bypass in front of Car Mart. A report was made.
8:52 p.m. — A hit and run was reported and the offending vehicle was last seen headed toward Union Road. The vehicle’s license plate number was reported and it returned to an Omaha address. The officer advised that the man who reported the incident didn’t wish to file a report for the minor damage to his van. A BOLO for a possibly intoxicated driver was sent to surrounding agencies.
9:29 p.m. — A warrant was faxed to the Boone County Sheriff's Office to be served to a 32-year-old man for theft of property.
11:18 p.m. — HPD was contacted via 911 that a subject reportedly tried to break into a woman’s apartment. Officers went and checked the area, but did not locate anyone fitting the subject’s description. Officers advised there was no crime since the subject only opened the door and immediately turned around and left.
11:45 p.m. — A parking lot collision was reported at Walmart. The parties swapped insurance information. No report was made.
11:48 p.m. — A report of suspicious activity outside the Board of Realtors offices was made. There were subjects walking around on the dead end street near the business. Police officers checked the area, No report was made. However, a parked vehicle was investigated and a man was found sleeping inside of it.
