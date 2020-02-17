5:50 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject knocking on doors of multiple residence on North Spruce. An officer said the 19-year-old male subject was looking for his girlfriend’s residence to give her a Valentine’s Day gift, but the was advised to stop and leave people alone.
10:12 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she was supposed to pick up her child from her ex-husband at the HPD, but he didn’t show up. The information was noted at the time. A few minutes later, Boone County authorities reported the man had gone to the BCSO for child custody exchange and his ex-wife didn’t show up. Officers determined the man was mistaken about the location for child custody exchange and he agreed to go to the HPD.
11:23 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Sonic on Main Street. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:32 a.m. – An employee at Family Budget Inn reported an intoxicated male subject refusing to leave the property after his check out time. An officer arrested the 39-year-old man for public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct with bond set at $1,320. He was furloughed to go to NARMC for medical treatment, then later to the Newton County Jail for detox.
12:08 p.m. – A caller reported a blocked sewer line on Richard Street. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified.
12:23 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject wearing a trench coat and carrying a crossbow and arrows while walking along the Bypass near D&H Glass. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was just moving items to his new residence and everything was fine at the time.
3:29 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his son didn’t want to go with the complainant’s ex-wife and she had been saying rude things he didn’t want the boy to hear. He declined a formal complaint, so the information noted for future reference.
5:01 p.m. – A woman called to report an aggressive dog loose on South Sycamore. An officer responded and found that the caller had closed the gate on a yard where the dog lived and he then tried to make contact with the owner without success.
5:29 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver on Gipson and Airport Road. Officers were notified.
6:39 p.m. – A woman called to report someone taking her personal property to a storage building and possibly stealing her credit card. An officer determined the property in question belonged to the caller’s son, who had been arrested, and he was in a relationship with the woman who stored the property, making it a civil matter. The officer also said the caller had already canceled the credit card, so no complaint would be filed.
7:51 p.m. – A state trooper reported a male subject fled on foot from a traffic stop on Highway 7 South and was running through yard and behind houses in the area of Vista Drive. Officers were notified to watch for the subject.
7:57 p.m. – A woman called to report several loud vehicles driving up and down Speer Drive. Officers were notified.
9:48 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a pickup reported stolen earlier that day. Officers were notified, but the requested was canceled the following afternoon when the vehicle was found.
9:56 p.m. – A caller reported a domestic disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the occupants, who said it had been verbal only and everything was fine at the time.
11:09 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about Walmart staff detaining her for suspected shoplifting. She was advised store personnel did nothing wrong.
11:13 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between two female subjects outside a residence on North Cherry. An officer said the women were arguing about child custody, but it had been verbal only and one left with the child.
11:59 p.m. – A woman called to report her neighbor’s outdoor motion detector light was activated and she thought someone was in the area on North Oak, but officers didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.