12:29 a.m. – A caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of West Prospect, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary in the area.
6:02 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Claridge on Highway 65 South.
6:34 a.m. – Mountain Home Police requested officers watch for a possibly suicidal 26-year-old man driving a red pickup. Officers were notified.
7:03 a.m. – A man called to report a dog running loose on Cottonwood Road chased him into his residence. Animal Control was notified. The dogs were returned home and a hole in the fence around the yard was patched.
8:07 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Rock Springs Road near Casey’s.
8:21 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her husband at their address on Campus Avenue because she couldn’t reach him. An officer said the man had already spoken to the caller when he arrived.
8:40 a.m. – An employee at Wood Motor Company called to report a woman hit a vehicle on the lot with her vehicle, then left the area. A formal complaint was filed, but the son of the woman went to the business about four hours later to take care of the issue.
9:21 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her sister at an address on Meadowhaven Drive because she had been sick and the caller couldn’t reach her. An officer spoke to the woman and said she was fine.
9:40 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about feral cats in the area of North Chestnut. Animal Control was notified.
9:44 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her children’s grandfather at an address on South Ash because he was disabled and not answering his phone. An officer spoke to the man, who said his phone had broken and he hadn’t gotten a new one yet.
10:39 a.m. – A caller reported suspicious and possibly drug-related activity. Information passed on to detectives.
10:46 a.m. – A caller reported a pickup with a trailer blocking several parking spots in front of Backyard Framer. An officer responded, but said the vehicle was legally parked.
12:10 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Walmart.
12:26 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from an address on Highway 7 North. Information noted for future reference.
1:36 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking around the Family Budget Inn and exposing himself. An officer determined there had been no indecent exposure, but he spoke with several parties involved and told them to leave each other alone.
1:55 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 near Clay Maxey Ford. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations. He also spoke to the driver who was unaware he had done anything wrong.
2:08 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a report she had filed with Springfield, Missouri, Police. She was referred to that jurisdiction with her questions.
2:14 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a male subject at an address on South Oak because a female subject who seemed out of it was at the address as well. An officer spoke with both subjects and said they were fine.
2:23 p.m. – A 45-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on possession of controlled substance. A 55-year-old man was also served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on speeding. Both were later released with new court dates.
3:07 p.m. – A caller reported a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside the DHS office on Capps Road. An officer said the parties agreed to exchange insurance information.
3:13 p.m. – A 22-year-old female subject went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to pay fines on careless or prohibited driving. She was later released with a new court date.
3:50 p.m. – A man called to report a female subject threatened to break into his residence on North Willow if she wasn’t allowed to retrieve her personal belongings. An officer advised the caller to make arrangements to let the woman get her property.
3:58 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend had followed her to Woodland Heights Preschool. An officer said the subject was gone when he responded, but he escorted the caller back to her residence.
4:28 p.m. – A woman called to report she had been fired from her job, but her former boss was withholding her paycheck even after she returned the business keys. She was advised to contact a lawyer if she wasn’t paid soon.
4:26 p.m. – A caller reported the mother of a toddler yelled at the boy while he was playing near North Rowland and a passing motorist honked at him. An officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived.
5:01 p.m. – A man called to report a possibly rabid raccoon under a shed on Capps Road. An officer took a live trap to the residence and the caller was told to let police know if the animal was captured.
5:34 p.m. – A caller reported three unsecured juveniles in a vehicle parked outside Little Caesar’s and adults were smoking in the car. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
6:42 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving an open-line call from an address on Cypress. An officer spoke to the parties at the residence, but they had differing stories. One of them had an injury, but said it didn’t occur with that incident.
6:47 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Taco Bell.
8:29 p.m. – A man called to report his daughter tried to stab his son at an address on North Maple. An officer said the female subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation after she made suicidal comments.
8:34 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject was refusing to let her leave a residence on Prestonwood. An officer said no one else was at the residence when he arrived and he thought the caller was under the influence of a controlled substance due to the smell of the house. He transported the woman to McDonald’s on Main Street to wait for a ride from a friend from out of town.
8:37 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her daughter who was in a vehicle with a male subject she thought was supplying her with drugs. An officer said there was no sign of narcotic use and police couldn’t make the female subject leave with them because she was 18.
9:04 p.m. – A caller reported reckless drivers on the Walmart and McDonald’s parking lot. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he arrived. About an hour later, another caller reported reckless drivers. An officer spoke with one male subject and advised him of the potential consequences should he be caught driving recklessly.
10:20 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 32-year-old man for no driver’s license and open container in vehicle, as well as on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on open container in vehicle. He was later released after posting $925 total professional bond.
10:21 p.m. – A female subject requested extra patrol of her residence because her ex-boyfriend was going to be released from custody and she feared he might show up at her house. Officers were notified.
11:28 p.m. – A caller reported two unwanted male subjects at a residence on north 3rd Street. About the same time, another caller reported a female subject throwing things at a male subject outside the residence. An officer arrested a 46-year-old man for first-degree criminal mischief. He was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
11:35 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 28-year-old woman for possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $635. She was later released on a signature bond.
