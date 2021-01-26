3:49 a.m. – A security guard called to report locating an open door on a building on Goblin Drive. An officer cleared the building and secured the door before leaving.
6:14 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been given medication that could impair his driving before he left NARMC. Officers were notified of the subject’s address.
7:22 a.m. – A male subject called to report he locked his keys in his vehicle while it was running and parked on South Birch. An officer wasn’t able to help him, so he was referred to a locksmith.
7:38 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject sleeping on a bench outside Holiday Inn Express. The caller said several people asked him if he needed help, but he would just roll over and go back to sleep. An officer said the subject agreed to move along.
9:01 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about the legality of her boyfriend kicking her out of their residence and changing the locks. She was advised it was her residence, too, so she didn’t have to leave unless she wanted.
9:23 a.m. – A man called to report a vehicle had been parked overnight on North Robinson and he found the windows rolled down and the ignition tampered with that morning. An officer said the vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen, but he was unable to make contact with the registered owner.
10:52 a.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject against whom she held a protection order had been contacting her through social media. An officer determined the communication was actually from the male subject’s girlfriend, but he was unable to make contact with the caller again.
11:07 a.m. – A caller reported a woman hitting a small child in a vehicle parked on East Ridge. An officer said there were no marks on the child and the woman said she had been disciplining her child.
11:22 a.m. – A caller reported a man who suffered from psychosis walked away from an address on Sawgrass Drive. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were notified to watch for the 30-year-old man.
11:55 a.m. – A woman called to report her name had been written on a fraudulent check belonging to a third party. She was advised to contact the agency where the other party filed a report and stay in contact with them to show cooperation.
12:03 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man made threatening statements about her to her sister. An officer advised her of her options should the man threaten her directly.
12:07 p.m. – A man called to report someone tried to pry open his mailbox on Sapphire Lane. He didn’t notice anything missing, but was concerned about mailboxes being tampered with in the area. Extra patrol was issued.
12:30 p.m. – A 29-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance with bond set at $1,315. She was later released with a new court date.
12:39 p.m. – An employee with a construction company went to the HPD to report he would be going door to door passing out information. Officers were notified.
1:01 p.m. – A 27-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance, no driver’s license and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,025 and a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on expired vehicle license, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance with bond set at $2,110. She was later released on a signature bond.
1:30 p.m. – A female subject called to report her handbag missing from her place of employment. Information noted in case it was turned in.
1:49 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported southbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
2:01 p.m. – A caller reported a pickup with a trailer in tow in the ditch at Cottonwood and Bunker. An officer said there was no damage to the vehicle or property. Assist completed.
2:08 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
2:33 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking on North Robinson. An officer spoke to the subject and said he was mentally challenged.
2:55 p.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported a female shoplifter in custody. An officer said two women were issued criminal trespass warnings for the business and agreed to leave the area.
3 p.m. – A female subject called to report a neighbor had shot her with a BB gun the previous day. An officer spoke to her, but said there was no clear evidence she had been shot. Information noted for future reference.
3:33 p.m. – Washington County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 22-year-old female subject for failure to appear in court on no driver’s license and careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $835. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
3:38 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at Central and Pine helping with a possible runaway juvenile. Assist completed.
3:55 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing two vehicles from an address on North Robinson. Information noted for future reference.
4:31 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Harness Street and Highway 65.
6:39 p.m. – A male subject called asking for help getting the keys out of a locked vehicle. Assist completed.
6:45 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Country Club Lane. Officers were notified.
7:37 p.m. – A caller reported finding two used syringes. An officer properly disposed of the items.
8:09 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Claridge Extrusions. Information noted for insurance purposes.
8:22 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with two pickups parked on Wilson Springs Road. He later said the scene was released to a Boone County deputy.
10:20 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving messages from a male subject stating he was having trouble breathing at an address on North Willow. NARMC was also notified.
