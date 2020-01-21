1:50 a.m. – A man called requesting extra patrol on Westwood due to parking a vehicle in the alley way and he was afraid another man might try to steal it as he did a year earlier. Officers were notified.
4:22 a.m. – A caller reported an older woman with a cane sitting on the side of Highway 65 near Airport Road. An officer said the 66-year-old woman had been walking to find a phone to call her husband when she fell, cutting her hands and elbows. She was taken to NARMC for treatment and family members were notified.
8:05 a.m. -- A caller reported a suspicious male subject at an abandoned residence on South Cherry near the school Administration Building. An officer said the man had a key to the house and lived nearby. Everything was fine at the time.
12:45 p.m. – A home health care worker reported prescription medication missing from a client’s residence. She declined a formal complaint at the time, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
12:47 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
3:19 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of Bounce Mania on Highway 7 North. Information passed on to Animal Control.
4:32 p.m. – A caller reported a door had been open in a house on West Holt and he knew the occupant was gone for work. An officer spoke to the owner, who said she would close the door when she got home and didn’t need officers to clear the residence.
5:32 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check the welfare of her parents at an address on North Spring Road. An officer said the man was sleeping, but both were fine and would contact their daughter.
7:57 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on East Prospect. An officer said they were several children present jumping on a trampoline and making noise, but no signs of a disturbance.
8:08 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on Oriole. The caller said he went outside his residence and the occupant flashed the headlights at him. An officer spoke to the registered owner and the vehicle was towed.
10:15 p.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer check the welfare of another female subject at an address on North Willow. The caller said the other subject wasn’t answering phone calls. The officer said the woman in question was fine at the time and just wanted other people to leave her alone for the time being.
