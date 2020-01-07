2:07 a.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on West Ridge. An officer said the occupant agreed to turn down the music.
6:59 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his juvenile daughter possibly living in an unsuitable environment. An officer checked the residence and said she and the child were fine.
8:30 a.m. – A caller reported cattle loose in the area of east South Avenue. Animal Control was able to make contact with the owner to deal with the bovine.
8:59 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Oak. Animal Control was notified.
9:39 a.m. – An officer advised he was transporting a 33-year-old woman from an address in Compton to the HPD, where she was arrested on a warrant for exploitation of an impaired person, financial identity fraud, four counts of unlawful use of a communication device and 12 counts of theft of property with bond set at $50,000, $10,000 of which had to be cash. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:22 a.m. – A male subject called to report losing a bank bag containing several receipts somewhere in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
10:29 a.m. – A caller reported a dead squirrel in the roadway on North Robinson. Animal Control was notified.
10:55 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 52-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,132 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
12 p.m. – A caller reported the driver of a rental truck hit the awning at Splash Car Wash and was trying to leave the scene. A formal report for property damage was filed.
12:21 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her ex-husband and his girlfriend were harassing her. She only asked that the information be noted for future reference and an officer explained the proper steps to obtain an order of protection.
2:27 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Cottonwood Road. Animal Control was notified.
3:15 p.m. – A man called to report his neighbor’s six dogs had been bringing trash on his property. Information logged for future reference.
3:29 p.m. – A caller reported a cow loose at Capps Road and Old Farm Road. Animal Control was notified.
3:49 p.m. – A caller reported a dog entered the MRI Department at the hospital. Animal Control was notified.
3:59 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 51-year-old man for hot checks. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $365 professional bond.
4:04 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled vehicle at Arbor Drive and Surrey Lane. A 61-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substance and later released after posting $785 professional bond.
4:35 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle outside Walmart. Information noted for future reference.
4:35 p.m. – A male subject called to report he turned his vehicle too sharply on Sisco Avenue and hit a utility pole on Sisco Avenue. An officer said there didn’t appear to be damage to the pole, but Entergy was notified to check to be safe.
4:49 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about his doctor hurting him. The officer said the subject wasn’t happy with the answers he was given, so he said he would call back the following day to talk to a supervisor.
4:54 p.m. – A landlord went to the HPD to talk to an officer about an unwanted male subject going to an address on North Maple. An officer explained his options.
5:28 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Old Bergman Road due to speeding drivers.
6:02 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a 37-year-old man wanted on a warrant for parole violation. They said the man might be armed and had been known to fight with police. Officers were notified.
6:11 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle at the north interchange. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
6:19 p.m. – A woman called to report someone shined a spotlight on her residence on North Maple. An officer located a mail carrier in the area, which could have been the source of the light. He didn’t locate anything else suspicious in the area.
7:32 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer at the Holiday Inn Express due to people stuck in an elevator. Assist completed.
8:08 p.m. – A man in Missouri called to report his mother called him the previous day stating she was being kidnapped. He said he called the nursing home where she was supposed to be a resident and staff there started calling him names. Dispatch contacted the nursing home and the staff said he had been calling them names, so he was advised not to call again. Dispatch spoke to the man, but turned the call over to an officer after he became belligerent. An officer advised the subject of the proper steps to take.
8:21 p.m. – A caller reported seeing a juvenile female walking in the area of Eagle Heights Baptist Church. An officer didn’t locate any children after checking the area.
8:40 p.m. – A detective advised he was en route to Baxter County for an outside agency assist.
