1:28 a.m. – A female subject called to report she was backing her vehicle out of a driveway on Melshire and hit a neighbor’s vehicle. An officer said the parties agreed to exchange insurance information.
1:49 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked outside First Baptist Church. The officer said the 30-year-old man in the vehicle was advised he needed to find somewhere else to sleep.
4:59 a.m. – A woman called to ask an officer check the welfare of a male subject whose vehicle had been parked for several hours off of North Spring Street. An officer said the 25-year-old man was just visiting a relative and was fine.
7:29 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
7:39 a.m. – A caller reported a cow running loose on Old Farm Road. Animal Control was notified.
7:46 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported on Highway 65 near Kum & Go.
8:09 a.m. – A 48-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for first-degree terroristic threatening. He was later released after posting $1,000 professional bond.
9:55 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 40-year-old male inmate with a warrant for violation of a no contact order and first-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $1,320. He remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:59 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on East South Avenue due to a suspicious vehicle in the area.
10:48 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. Officers arrested a 26-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:52 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 35-year-old woman who didn’t show up for work that day. Officers were notified.
10:59 a.m. – An officer went to the Carroll County Jail to transport a 42-year-old female inmate to the Boone County Jail.
11:21 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a child custody issue. The officer explained the proper steps to take.
11:35 a.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on speeding, expired vehicle license and failure to present insurance with bond set at $630, as well as probation violation with bond set at $3,955 cash only. The warrants were confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
11:38 a.m. – NARMC requested help with a combative patient at Big Cedar Apartments. An officer said it was a misunderstanding between the ambulance crew and the patient, who was refusing medical treatment. Assist completed.
1:14 p.m. – A woman called to report two dogs running loose on Honeysuckle Lane had killed her cat and were still on the loose. The owners of the two dogs were both issued citations, but the original caller declined a formal complaint.
1:18 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found near Cavender’s Greek Seasoning. An officer said he would try to find the owner.
2:29 p.m. – A caller reported a non-injury wreck on Capps Road involving a UPS truck and several other vehicles.
2:43 p.m. – An employee at Harrison Animal Clinic said a male subject went in the business asking to use the phone. After he made his call, he refused to leave the lobby and was disrupting operations. Before an officer arrived, the caller reported the subject had left on foot and an officer was no longer necessary.
2:45 p.m. – A detective advised he’d be out at a residence on West Bower due to a smell of controlled substance coming from the house. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a 17-year-old boy was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were later released to guardians. An 18-year-old male subject was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, then later released after posting $1,420 professional bond.
3:12 p.m. – A male subject called to report receiving a letter stating a vehicle he reported stolen had been towed in San Diego, California. He was referred to the BCSO due to his residence being outside the city.
6:55 p.m. – A woman called to report her estranged husband took guns registered in her name to another residence and she was afraid he wouldn’t return them. An officer advised her the items were still marital property until the divorce was settled.
7:47 p.m. – A caller reported a cow loose on Speer Drive. The owner was also contacted to check on his cattle.
9:30 p.m. – A woman called to report a suspicious male subject walking around her residence and she was afraid it might be a subject against whom she held a protection order. An officer didn’t locate the suspect after checking the area.
10:32 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about someone speaking poorly about him. He was advised it was a civil matter.
10:44 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 25-year-old man for carrying a weapon, possession of instruments of crime, driving left of center and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
