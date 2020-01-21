7:02 a.m. – A man called requesting help getting his adult daughter to leave the hospital with him. An officer spoke to the woman’s aunt, who said she would pick up the daughter later that morning. The officer also explained to the caller the proper steps to obtain guardianship of an adult.
7:31 a.m. – A truck driver called to report a wheel on the semi-trailer caught fire while he was on Highway 65 North and he pulled off onto Airport Road. Firefighters were dispatched by 911 and an officer followed to vehicle to ABC Block to make sure it arrived safely.
8:25 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in an 18-wheeler northbound on Highway 65. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
8:51 a.m. – A female subject called to report losing a cell phone somewhere between Ridgeway and Dragon King the previous night. Information noted in case it was turned in.
9:26 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Rush Avenue and Main Street.
10:27 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about an ongoing dispute with his landlord. The officer spoke to both parties and advised them it was a civil matter. The officer also explained to the landlord the proper steps for an eviction process.
10:50 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about keeping a male subject away from the caller’s property on West Sherman. He was advised to call again when the subject was present and an officer would issue a criminal trespass warning.
11:31 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about his estranged wife threatening to take his vehicle. An officer explained options regarding communal property.
11:34 a.m. – A male subject called to report his storage unit at Goblin Self Storage had been broken into and ransacked. He declined a formal complaint because nothing was apparently missing, but he did request extra patrol.
12:08 p.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,295 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1:24 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with front end damage abandoned outside Cavender’s Greek Seasoning. It wasn’t reported stolen, so an officer explained the proper steps to have it removed.
2:32 p.m. – A man called to report a dog missing from his residence outside the city. He said the last dog that went missing from his residence was located by someone on North Cherry. Information passed on to Animal Control.
2:39 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject riding a bicycle in the turn lane near Bypass Liquor. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
4:41 p.m. – A 30-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court. He was later released after posting unspecified professional bond.
3:54 p.m. – A man called to report his mother giving him a hard time over a TV she gave him a year earlier. About an hour later, the original caller’s sister called to report the mother was still making payments on the TV and he had left for Missouri two hours earlier. An officer spoke to all the parties and explained it was a civil matter. The original caller said he would take the TV back to his mother the following Monday. The mother called the following night to report her son returned to Harrison, but didn’t bring the TV. Information passed on to the original investigating officer.
4:03 p.m. – A caller reported two subjects fighting near trash dumpsters outside McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said it had been verbal only and everything was fine at the time.
4:18 p.m. – A caller reported two subjects fighting while walking on the square near Dollar General. An officer spoke to the subjects, but they said everything was fine at the time.
5:07 p.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 19-year-old male subject on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:31 p.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer help her remove a license plate from a vehicle being repossessed. Assist complete.
6:24 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on North Industrial Park Road. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived in the area.
7:42 p.m. – An officer out at an address on Brewer Street arrested a 20-year-old female subject on an unspecified BCSO warrant and took her to the Boone County Jail.
8:53 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a vehicle crash into a building in the Younes Shopping Center. An officer said northbound traffic was shut down for a time and the 42-year-old woman driving was transported to another address.
