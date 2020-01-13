12:39 a.m. – An employee at McDonald’s on Main Street reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
12:42 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 27-year-old man for driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $615 professional bond.
6:39 a.m. – A man called to report a female subject sitting beside East South Avenue and he was concerned for her being out in the cold. An officer arrested the 54-year-old woman for public intoxication and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,175, as well as on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, refusal to submit to chemical test and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $3,810 cash only. She was later taken to the Carroll County Jail for detox and incarceration.
11:09 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer issue a male subject a criminal trespass warning for her residence. She was advised to call again when he was present.
12:03 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on North Maple. Information left for Animal Control.
12:26 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check the welfare of a female subject who had posted distressing comments on Facebook. An officer checked an address on North Maple, but the subject no longer lived there and had possibly moved to Newton County, so the information was forwarded to that jurisdiction.
12:50 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting on the parking lot of the coin laundry behind Tractor Supply. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived.
12:53 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious and possibly intoxicated male subject messing with plants outside Wash World. An officer said the 59-year-old man was trimming the plants and didn’t appear to be intoxicated.
1:07 p.m. – A man called to report his wallet missing and possibly lost in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
1:49 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the middle of East Stephenson. An officer located the subject, but he wasn’t in the roadway.
2:59 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject hanging around outside the Dollar General on West Rush. An officer said the 24-year-old man was fine other than needing to use the bathroom. He agreed to leave the area.
3:48 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone had keyed his vehicle while it was parked on East Rogers. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief.
4:08 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on theft of property. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting $1,320 professional bond.
5:36 p.m. – A man called to report property stolen from a unit at Secured Self Storage. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
6:03 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a motorcycle from an address on Highway 7 North. Information noted for future reference.
7:59 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Fick Avenue. Information left for Animal Control.
9:41 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check the welfare of a female subject at an address on Campus Avenue after receiving a text message for help. An officer said the subject was fine and she said she thought one of her children might have been playing with her phone.
10:54 p.m. – A female subject called to report a laptop computer stolen from an address on North Willow. An officer responded and filed a formal complaint, then found out that property had been stolen from other people in the same area. They declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted for future reference.
11:12 p.m. – A woman called to report smelling natural gas every time the heater kicked on in her residence on Senior Parkway Drive. An officer didn’t detect the odor when the heater kicked on, so she was advised to contact her landlord.
