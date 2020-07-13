12:02 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Nandina. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said it had been verbal only. They were advised to quiet down for the night.
2:09 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject without a shirt walking in the middle of East Prospect. An officer arrested the 34-year-old man for public intoxication. He was later released after posting $390 cash bond.
4:23 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the middle of Highway 65 near Western Sizzlin. An officer said the man was fine, but he was advised to stay off the roadway.
4:24 a.m. – Greenville, Mississippi, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 58-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $2,000. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was out of extradition range.
11:44 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at South Cherry and East South Avenue.
3:10 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Cottonwood Road. Officers were notified.
3:15 p.m. – A man requested extra patrol on West Smythe after he saw someone with a flashlight behind the residence the previous night. Officers were notified.
5:25 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a cell phone he found. It was returned to the owner.
6:58 p.m. – A woman called to report a female subject went to the caller’s residence on East Fick looking for another woman, her husband and their children. The caller said she didn’t know the subject, but thought she was under the influence of a controlled substance because she asked to call 911 for a friend who thought she was dying. An officer located the 35-year-old woman for public intoxication with bond set at $390. She was later released on a signature bond.
7:45 p.m. – A male subject called requesting an officer check the welfare of a 63-year-old woman who sent him a text stating her boyfriend hurt her and she wanted to go to the hospital. An officer spoke to the woman, who denied sending the caller any messages.
8:20 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject parked a pickup at the stop sign on Country Club Road and walked away. An officer located the subject and said he wasn’t intoxicated, but the vehicle had broken down.
9:17 p.m. – A caller reported someone shooting fireworks on Richard Avenue. An officer spoke to the 56-year-old man about the city’s ordinance regarding fireworks.
9:56 a.m. – A caller reported someone shooting fireworks on Country Circle, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
11:53 p.m. – A male subject called to report it appeared someone broke into his mother’s residence on Senior Parkway. He said his mother was out of town and he went to check on her animals, then found a window open with the screen pulled out. He said nothing appeared to have been taken, but there were several drawers open in the residence. A formal complaint was filed for breaking or entering.
