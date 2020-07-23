12:06 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing a tank top and swim shorts had a dog outside Kum & Go and was harassing customers. An officer said the 28-year-old man agreed to leave the area. However, after a second complaint about the subject and his dog, an officer took the subject to Bull Shoals per his request.
12:13 a.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject stopped her at Minnie Harris Park and was asking odd questions. An officer spoke to the subject, who admitted he was part of a group of people camping at the park. All those subjects were advised of the ordinance against camping in the city limits.
2:12 a.m. – A female subject called to report she thought someone was trying to get into her residence on Hummingbird, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary in the area.
2:41 a.m. – An officer on foot patrol at Minnie Harris Park arrested a 61-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was taken to the HPD and placed in a holding cell.
8:02 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. Information noted.
8:16 a.m. – A 53-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a felony warrant for hot checks with bond set at $3,500. She was later released on a signature bond.
8:33 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
9:21 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject in dark clothing walking in the area of Russell Drive. An officer spoke to the male subject, who was out looking for his wife’s dog.
9:34 a.m. – A firefighter advised he’d be out on Hawthorne Drive for a clean premises complaint. Information noted for future reference.
10:02 a.m. – A woman called to report property stolen from an address on Highway 7 North. A formal complaint was filed.
10:25 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Crandall.
10:42 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report he came to Harrison from out of state to buy a vehicle, but when he arrived it wasn’t what he wanted and the seller refused to refund his money. He was advised it was a civil matter.
10:47 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject laid a motorcycle on its side on the Bypass near Crandall Avenue. The caller said the man wasn’t hurt, but he was having a hard time getting the bike back up. Assist completed.
11:33 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Highway 43. Animal Control was notified.
11:54 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on Franklin Street. Officers were notified.
12:13 p.m. – A woman called to report she and her estranged husband were in a disturbance at an address on West Nicholson. An officer said it had been verbal only and the man left the area.
12:59 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
1:51 p.m. – A man called to report locating a stray dog on Capps Road. The address was outside the city limits, so the caller was advised of his options.
2:51 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North.
2:51 p.m. – A caller reported finding suspected methamphetamine in a room at Quality Inn. An officer seized the substance.
3:32 p.m. – A man called to report someone used his Social Security number to file for unemployment insurance benefits. He was referred to the attorney general.
4:44 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
6:26 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a male subject with a gun who locked himself in the bedroom of a residence on North Chestnut with three children. The 26-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment, although he had to be physically placed in a room. About 10:30 p.m., an officer requested backup due to the subject trying to leave against medical advice. Officers apprehended the subject and he agreed to be more cooperative after smoking a cigarette.
7:06 p.m. – A caller reported a five-gallon gas can sitting in front of the Social Security building. An officer said the can was empty.
7:42 p.m. – A Boone County deputy reported a window broken out of a residence on South Chestnut. An officer said it appeared the residence was under renovation and the window had been broken from the inside out.
7:48 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle on the side of Rock Springs Road with no driver around. An officer said the owner of the vehicle returned while he was on scene and the rear end had gone out of the pickup.
8:45 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Kum & Go. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:24 p.m. – A woman on West Newman called to report her air conditioner and refrigerator weren’t working and she thought someone was messing around with the power pole outside. An officer said the air conditioner was working, but she would have to contact a repairman for the refrigerator.
10:15 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on North Lucille. An officer said the occupants agreed to keep the noise down.
11:20 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject walked out from the side of her residence on East Ridge when she got home. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
11:34 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject at Minnie Harris Park. The man was advised he couldn’t stay in the park, so he packed his belongings and moved along.
