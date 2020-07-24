10:57 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Industrial Park Road near the north interchange.
11:08 a.m. – An off-duty officer reported someone had used his identity to file for unemployment. Information noted for future reference.
11:13 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Harrison Fitness. Information noted for future reference.
11:21 a.m. – A 47-year-old male inmate in the Marion County Jail was served with an HPD warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
11:43 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about crime watch neighborhoods. Information given.
11:54 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. Information noted.
11:58 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Pace Industries on the Bypass.
12:34 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. Information noted.
1:53 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Main Street near Ozark Auto Body. An officer took the animal to the city pound.
2:19 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot at the Dollar General on Capps Road. An officer followed the elderly female back to her place of employment.
2:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
3:27 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment insurance benefits. Information noted.
4:45 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a possibly suicidal 56-year-old woman who also might have had a gun. Officers were notified.
5:30 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. Information noted.
7:37 p.m. – A 37-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery. He was later released after posting $2,010 professional bond.
7:53 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Overland Circle. A 25-year-old man was arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710 and later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:09 p.m. – A caller reported a vicious dog running loose on North Willow. An officer spoke to the owner of the dog about city ordinance regarding dogs at large and she agreed to keep the dog in her yard.
8:26 p.m. – A caller reported three juvenile male subjects in a disturbance at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said the boys were released to parents and no charges were filed.
