12:54 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at The Links. An officer arrested a 25-year-old man for interference with emergency communications and disorderly conduct with bond set at $1,030. He was later released on a signature bond.
1:12 a.m. – A caller reported loud noises coming from an apartment at The Links. An officer said no one would answer the door at the apartment.
2:23 a.m. – A female subject called to report she thought she heard someone outside her residence on Milum Avenue, but an officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
1:36 a.m. – A man called to report he and his girlfriend were in a disturbance. An officer said the caller was intoxicated and the subjects agreed to separate for the night.
2:04 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be going with firefighters to an address on Maplewood Road for an unknown complaint. He later said someone had set a mattress on fire near Hillcrest Home, but it was extinguished.
2:13 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 42-year-old man walking on North Chestnut.
2:27 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle at Maple Leaf Cemetery. Two male subjects, ages 29 and 31, were arrested for public intoxication with bond set at $390 each. They were placed in a holding cell for the time being.
8:30 a.m. – A woman called to report her mother, who suffered from dementia, was calling her saying she was being held against her will. The caller only asked that the information be noted in case her mother called 911.
9:07 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. Information noted for future reference.
11:13 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass passing Kum & Go. Officers were notified.
11:07 a.m. – An employee at a COVID-19 testing center called to report an elderly man was at the facility, but he seemed disoriented. The caller later said the man was supposed to be there, but she hadn’t seen his name on the list of appointments.
11:43 a.m. – A caller reported a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck on Highway 65 in front of Roma’s.
12:12 p.m. – A caller reported a tree down on South Hickory just off West Ridge. The Street Department was also notified.
12:12 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a dog running loose on West Ridge. It was returned to the owner.
12:33 p.m. – A male subject called to update sex offender registry information.
1:39 p.m. – A male subject called to report losing his wallet in the area of Casey’s on Highway 65 North. Information noted in case it was turned in.
2:21 p.m. – A woman called to report a man who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease was walking in the middle of Capps Road near the Dollar General. An officer said EMS examined the man and he was later returned home.
2:33 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment insurance benefits. Information noted for future reference.
2:43 p.m. – A caller reported a one-vehicle rollover wreck on Cottonwood Road near Walgreen’s.
5:06 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about the eviction process. Information given.
5:53 p.m. – A caller reported a disabled vehicle backing up traffic at the north interchange. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
6:45 p.m. – An 18-wheeler driver requested an officer direct him back to Industrial Park Road after he took a wrong turn. An officer escorted the driver to his destination.
7:30 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend was beating on the windshield of her vehicle parked outside Cash Saver. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, so he explained the process to obtain an order of protection. She called back a few minutes later to report the subject had returned. An officer arrested the 25-year-old man for second-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $530. He was later released on a signature bond.
8:05 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor’s pit bulls were running loose and chasing her cats. She said she had confronted him the previous day, then he showed up at her house with a pistol on his hip making her feel uncomfortable. An officer spoke to the owner of the dogs and explained the city’s ordinance on dogs at large.
8:28 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a man hit a woman at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said the woman was gone when he arrived and the man said he had only tried to restrain her from hitting him.
8:36 p.m. – A caller reported two drivers drag racing southbound on the Bypass from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
8:50 p.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile granddaughter left their residence and was possibly at an address on South Sycamore. An officer located the girl, then escorted her and her grandmother to NARMC.
11:46 p.m. – Baxter County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery, driving on a suspended license no proof of insurance and no insurance with bond set at $3,835 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
