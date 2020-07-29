12:05 a.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend was at her residence and was refusing to leave. An officer said the 27-year-old man was intoxicated, but he agreed to get a ride and leave the area.
1:02 a.m. – A caller reported people playing drums and holding signs on the parking lot off Lake Shore Drive. An officer spoke to a witness in the area who said he saw several vehicles leave southbound on Willow. The drivers weren’t located in the area.
3:01 a.m. – A woman called to report she hit her boyfriend in the stomach outside an address on East South Avenue, then he threw her on the hood of his vehicle. She said she was inside the residence and didn’t know if her boyfriend was still in the area. An officer said there were no injuries and the parties agreed to separate for the night.
7:54 a.m. – A caller reported some sort of altercation in front of D&H Glass. An officer said the alleged offender was issued a citation to appear in court and a formal battery complaint was filed.
8:28 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose at the Liberty Plaza. Animal Control was notified.
10 a.m. – A woman called, then a man went to the HPD to report someone using their identities to file for unemployment benefits. They were referred to the attorney general.
10:09 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report another male subject threatening him at his place of employment. Information noted for future reference.
10:12 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a 28-year-old woman due to possible drug usage at an address on Highway 43 North. An officer said the subject was fine and went with EMS.
10:30 a.m. – An employee at Liquidation Outlet reported receiving harassing phone calls from a male subject. An officer said he would try to contact the suspect and advise him of the potential consequences should he continue contacting the business.
10:32 a.m. – An employee at a nursing home in Yellville called via 911 to report two residents in a van at NARMC were refusing to wear their seat belts. An officer explained the laws regarding seat belts, as well as what law enforcement can and cannot enforce.
10:53 a.m. – An officer out at Ozarks Share & Care arrested a 53-year-old man on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:09 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about someone in Texas using her Social Security number. She was advised of her options.
11:18 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had been involved in a minor traffic crash on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford about a half hour earlier. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:38 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
11:43 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with Probation and Parole at an address on East South Avenue. Assist completed.
11:59 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of McDonald’s on Main Street.
12:56 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle at The Links. Information noted for future reference.
1:17 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Main Street Merchandise Outlet. An officer said the owner was caring for the dog when he arrived on scene.
1:47 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 North passing Highway 43. Officers were notified.
2:46 p.m. – A 31-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on public intoxication and third-degree battery with bond set at $1,560 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
3:06 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported in front of Claridge on Industrial Park Road.
3:15 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
3:31 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone stole cash from her at NARMC. An officer spoke to the subject, but she didn’t give any further information and disconnected the phone.
4:11 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the Revenue Office. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:27 p.m. – A man called to report he gave a man and woman panhandling outside Walmart some money and he could smell alcohol on the man. An officer said the man was gone when he arrived and the woman said she didn’t know where he went.
4:29 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband was yelling at her and had ripped her clothes outside an address on South Pine. An officer arrested the 40-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710 when sober. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:46 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about someone stealing his wallet from his vehicle while it was parked outside the Boone County Library. Information noted for future reference.
7:25 p.m. – A male subject called to report a go cart stolen from an address on Freestone. A formal complaint was filed.
8:01 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out on the parking lot outside NARMC due to a report of someone breaking into vehicle. He later arrested a 27-year-old woman for breaking or entering and disorderly conduct with bond set at $2,500. She was later released on a signature bond.
8:39 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Capps Road. An officer later located the vehicle parked and unoccupied outside a residence.
8:51 p.m. – A man called to report a neighbor’s vehicle had rolled across Partridge Avenue and hit the porch of his residence. An officer said the subjects agreed to fix the issue themselves.
9:28 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject wearing a hospital bracelet and no shoes and wrapped in a blanket sitting on the curb in front of Ozark Auto Body. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:29 p.m. – A male subject called to report his mother creating a disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer said the call was unfounded and the mother hadn’t been present.
