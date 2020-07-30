12:37 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle that appeared to have been wreck on Highway 65 near Lew Thompson. The scene was turned over to a state trooper.
2:54 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject sleeping on a swing set at Lake Harrison Park. An officer said the 17-year-old girl was released to her mother.
6:30 a.m. – A man called to report the driver of a pickup clipped the mirror of his vehicle and he was following it southbound on the Bypass. An officer spoke to both parties, but there was no damage and they declined a complaint.
7:08 a.m. – A caller reported a briefcase left on a concrete trash receptacle at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said it appeared to be a suitcase that belonged to one of the homeless people in the area.
7:24 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from ABC Block. Information noted for future reference.
8:42 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her neighbors mowing their yard at 6:30 that morning and waking up her family. She was advised there was no city ordinance against what her neighbor did.
9:36 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Sherman and Spruce.
10:31 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 58-year-old man for failure to appear in court on expired vehicle license and no proof of insurance with bond set at $755 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid.
10:59 a.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife violated the protection order he held against her by standing outside his residence that morning. Information noted for future reference.
10:59 a.m. – A 36-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on criminal mischief and open container in vehicle with bond set at $1,100. She was later released on a signature bond.
11:27 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her granddaughter had not been returned to her as had been agreed. An officer said the woman was allowed to pick up her granddaughter.
11:40 a.m. – A woman called to report someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment insurance. Minutes later another woman called with the same complaint. They were referred to the attorney general.
12:55 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on an elderly man without a shirt walking at Minnie Harris Park. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was fine.
1:04 p.m. – A 57-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on inadequate insurance during accident with bond set at $1,355. She was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
1:41 p.m. – A caller reported a driver pulling a pontoon boat with a flat tire on the trailer southbound on Main Street. An officer located the vehicle and said the driver was changing the flat tire.
2:14 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found. The owner was notified.
2:16 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $6,486.81. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
2:48 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. A man called about a half hour with the same complaint. They were referred to the attorney general.
4:12 p.m. – A juvenile male subject went to the HPD to report a woman had threatened him and his friends, then said some men were coming to town to shoot them. Information noted for future reference.
6:20 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle driven by a 76-year-old man who was armed with a .22 caliber revolver and had been known to shoot at people. Officers were notified, but Carroll County canceled the requested about three hours later after the suspect was located.
7:01 p.m. – A pizza delivery person went to the HPD stating he had an order placed by an officer, who wasn’t on duty at the time. A shift commander determined someone had played a prank on both the restaurant and the HPD.
7:45 p.m. – A woman called to report someone was trying to move into and take over her residence that she still owned. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
9:36 a.m. – A woman called to report two skunks sitting on the porch of her residence. Information left for Animal Control.
10:17 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject sitting beside Cottonwood Road near Walgreen’s appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer arrested the 23-year-old man for public intoxication and possession of instrument of crime with bond set at $800. He was later furloughed and taken to NARMC for detoxification.
11:09 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle taken without permission and driven by a 33-year-old man. Officers were notified.
11:31 p.m. – A man called to report people playing instruments on South Maple. An officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
