1:51 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 33-year-old man for driving on a suspended license and no insurance with bond set at $880. He was also arrested on a Johnson Police warrant for failure to comply with court orders on speeding, reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $2,145. He was later released on a signature bond.
3:31 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject showed up at her residence on South Ash with an eye injury and asking her to call police for a disturbance underway. An officer arrested a 22-year-old male subject for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was also served with a Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on DWI with bond set at $390. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:45 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 46-year-old male inmate with a warrant for revocation of bond pending a hearing on intimidating a witness, aggravated assault on a family or household member, endangering the welfare of a minor and obstructing governmental operations as a habitual offender and in the presence of a child with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated.
7:37 a.m. – A man and a woman went to the HPD to report someone used their Social Security numbers to file for unemployment insurance benefits. They were referred to the attorney general.
8:25 a.m. – A woman called requesting help relocating a raccoon she trapped in her back yard. Animal Control took the animal to the city farm and released it, then returned the trap to the caller.
8:47 a.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
9:03 a.m. – A man called to report losing his cell phone in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
9:20 a.m. – A caller reported a flat-bed trailer creating a traffic hazard on West Park Avenue. An officer said the owner agreed to move it.
10:27 a.m. – A woman called to report animals in the attic of her residence due to remodeling. Animal Control was notified.
12:11 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
12:16 p.m. – A caller reported people fighting at the Creekmore Apartments and that there was a suspicious van with several people in it in the area. An officer said the van and occupants were gone when he arrived and the alleged victim declined a formal complaint.
12:26 p.m. – A 26-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
1:50 p.m. – An employee at Air Evac reported receiving threats at the business. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
.2:28 p.m. – A man and his son went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a disturbance that occurred at Tower Manor Apartments. A formal battery complaint was filed.
3:03 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. A few minutes later, a man called with the same complaint. They were referred to the attorney general.
4:07 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported at Minnie Harris Park. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:24 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband harassing her. Information noted for future reference.
5:31 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles appeared to be drinking in a vehicle parked outside Good Guys Pizza. An officer said the parents of the juveniles arrived on scene and took them home.
6:38 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject loitering in the area of the Chamber of Commerce building. An officer issued the 57-year-old man a warning for criminal trespass and he left the area.
6:49 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject sitting by a duffel bag outside the Dollar General on West Rush. The caller said the subject would run away from the bag when people approached. An officer spoke to the subject, but said he was fine.
7:51 p.m. – A man called to report his soon-to-be ex-son-in-law approached him at a restaurant and dumped a glass of Coca Cola on him. A formal harassment complaint was filed.
8:06 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about leash laws in the city. Information left for Animal Control.
8:18 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officer watch for a vehicle reported stolen from a county road sometime in the previous week. Officers were notified.
8:47 p.m. – A woman called to report two male subjects, one of which had a guitar strapped to his back, walking in the roadway on Highway 43 near Winkler Logistics. An officer observed the subjects in the area, but they weren’t on the roadway.
10:45 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 43-year-old man for theft of property with bond set at $680. The warrant was confirmed valid.
11 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks near the Public Works building. An officer issued a 37-year-old man a warning and advised him he would be cited if he did it again.
11:31 p.m. – Rogers Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $2,565. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was released with a new court date.
