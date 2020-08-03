12:13 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged an unoccupied vehicle parked outside the First Baptist Church.
12:23 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some subjects sleeping in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. They were advised to leave the area unless they had permission to be present.
12:36 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some juveniles around a vehicle at the First Baptist Church. A 16-year-old boy was cited into juvenile court for possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of curfew ordinance. Another 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old old boy were cited into juvenile court for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of curfew ordinance. All three were later released to parents.
1:03 a.m. – A wrecker service reported receiving a request to tow a vehicle in the ditch near Kum & Go. An officer filed a reported for a traffic accident.
4:39 a.m. – A woman called to report her dogs were barking outside her residence on Cardinal. She said she went outside to check it out and heard faint screaming. Officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
5:07 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle at Maplewood Cemetery. He later said the 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old man agreed to leave the area.
8:21 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Chestnut due to a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers were notified.
8:27 a.m. – Eureka Springs Police requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from a tow yard and possibly driven by a 38-year-old man. Officers were notified, but the requested was canceled about three hours later.
9:14 a.m. – A 41-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to comply with reporting and registration requirements. She was later released after posting $1,000 professional bond.
9:30 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
10:04 p.m. – A man called to report receiving harassing phone call from someone claiming to be with BLM. Information noted for future reference.
10:10 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot at Kum & Go. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
10:27 a.m. – A caller reported finding a large backpack in the bushes beside May Street. An officer took the bag to the HPD for safekeeping.
10:28 a.m. – A female subject called requesting help retrieving her personal belongings from an address on North Pine. An officer spoke to the parties involved and they resolved the issue.
10:45 a.m. – A woman called to report the Social Security Administration wanted her to mail in her driver’s license and birth certificate to have her name legally changed, but she wanted to know what would happen if she were stopped without her license. Information given.
10:47 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 40-year-old man for possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $1,500 professional bond.
10:57 a.m. – An employee at Claridge called requesting an officer tell a male subject not to return to the business. Assist completed.
11:58 a.m. – A woman called to report a coworker was receiving threatening calls from an ex-boyfriend at work. An officer spoke to the subject about the potential consequences of his actions.
11:58 a.m. – A 31-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
12:10 p.m. – A man called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
1:24 p.m. – A woman called to report two dogs missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
2:19 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Industrial Park Road in front of the Post Office.
2:39 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report a female subject had been beaten up on the parking lot outside ALDI. An officer said the woman refused to cooperate with police at the time.
2:40 p.m. – A caller reported a tree down on South Cherry. The Street Department was also notified.
3:19 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked on North Pine for about 30 minutes. An officer said it belonged to a friend of a neighbor who was visiting.
3:35 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject yelling and screaming at himself outside an address on Village Inn Road. An officer said the man was arguing with someone on the phone and was otherwise fine.
3:48 p.m. – A woman called to report having a groundhog in a trap on South Sycamore. Animal Control took the animal to the city farm, set it loose and returned the trap to the caller.
3:52 p.m. – A man called to report someone used his Social Security number to file for unemployment insurance. He was referred to the attorney general.
4:25 p.m. – A woman called to report a parking lot wreck that occurred outside Pace Industries. She said the other driver left insurance information, but it didn’t match the driver. An officer determined the insurance information matched the vehicle, so the incident was noted for future reference.
4:29 p.m. – A male subject called asking for the policy on filing complaints against officers. He was advised to contact city administration the following Monday for more information.
5:13 p.m. – A male subject called to report two people harassing him via text message. An officer spoke to the parties involved and told them to leave each other alone.
6:22 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in an 18-wheeler northbound on Highway 65 from the north interchange. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
7:06 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 19-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $1,035 professional bond.
