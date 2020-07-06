4:10 a.m. – A caller reported someone using electricity on the outside of the building at Casey’s on South Main. An officer served the 42-year-old man with a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia and was also advised of an arrest warrant out of Newton County.
4:39 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Valley Springs. Officers were notified.
5:01 a.m. – Several callers in the area of Cottonwood Road reported having no water. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
5:23 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking across the bridge over Lake Harrison on Main Street was screaming that he needed the police. An officer spoke to the subject, who was upset because someone had taken his phone at Family Budget Inn. The officer said the phone was returned to the owner.
6:01 a.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on Glenview. An officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
8:59 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody matter. She had a court order allowing for visitation that day, but the mother of the children wasn’t answering phone calls. She was advised of the steps to file for contempt of court.
11:24 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck involving a car and motorcycle was reported on Highway 65 in front of Roma.
12:18 p.m. – A woman called to report two male subjects entered her brother’s residence and assaulted him. He was being treated at NARMC for injuries at the time of the call. An officer spoke to the victim, but he declined formal charges against the suspects.
2:12 p.m. – A caller reported finding a birth certificate outside O’Reilly Automotive. An officer said he would try to locate the owner.
2:40 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the Bypass White Oak Station. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:53 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General reported a female subject shoplifting in the store. An officer arrested the 31-year-old woman for obstructing governmental operations and she was later released after posting $280 professional bond.
3:40 p.m. – An Okaloosa County (Florida) deputy went to the HPD to report he was out walking in Harrison when he came across a 13-year-old girl reported as a runaway out of Newton County. Newton County authorities were contacted about the girl. She was later taken to NARMC for evaluation.
5:13 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at South Oak and West Rogers.
5:34 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver leaving an address on North Spring Street. Officers responded, but they said there was no proof that the subject in question had actually driven a vehicle. That subject called a few minutes later to report the original caller was outside his residence threatening him with knives. An officer spoke to all the parties and they agreed to leave each other alone.
5:42 p.m. – A caller reported a tree down at Troy Street and Jay Street. Officers cleared the roadway.
6:41 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at South Ash and East College.
7:12 p.m. – A female subject called to report a water leak on Jade Drive. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
7:15 p.m. – A caller reported a dog missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
8:12 p.m. – A woman called to report the license plate lost or stolen from her vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
8:33 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer at a residence on Pebble Beach Drive to help with a potentially combative female patient. An officer said a neighbor helped resolve the issue.
8:59 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks in an unsafe manner on East Sherman, but an officer said the call was unfounded.
9:58 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been discharging fireworks in the alley behind her residence when another female subject drove up in a vehicle, yelling at her and threatening to call police. Officers didn’t locate the vehicle or driver in the area.
9:59 p.m. – A caller reported someone on the roof of Rebekah Lane was throwing fireworks onto the parking lot below. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
9:59 p.m. – A caller reported finding a wallet at the skatepark. An officer said he would try to return it to the owner.
10:40 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly injured fawn curled up on the yard of a residence on South Pine. Officers were notified.
11:11 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks behind Church 180. An officer said some guests at the Hotel Seville were setting off some fireworks, but they were advised of the city’s ordinance regarding fireworks.
11:13 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on North Cherry. Officers were notified.
11:18 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks on West South Avenue. An officer advised the subjects of the city’s fireworks ordinance.
11:47 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of T’s BBQ.
