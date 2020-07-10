12:08 a.m. – A caller reported hearing someone screaming in a residence on Grandview. An officer arrested a 27-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was taken to the HPD and placed in a holding cell.
1:18 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged an unoccupied vehicle parked outside First Baptist Church.
2:40 a.m. – A bail bondsman reported he had bonded a 43-year-old woman out of jail and took her vehicle as collateral, then she showed up at an address on North Spring Road trying to get it back. An officer advised the woman it was a civil matter and she would have to contact the BCSO if she wanted to report the vehicle stolen.
7:45 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported in the drive-thru at the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
8:04 a.m. – A caller reported debris on Highway 43 North. An officer cleared the roadway.
9:05 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about having to allow her estranged boyfriend back in the residence they bought together. She was advised it was a civil matter.
9:12 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Central and Maple.
9:15 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested around The Links due to homeless people living in the bushes on Nandina and damage to the golf course. Officers were notified.
9:22 a.m. – A woman called to report someone had broken into her locked vehicle and damaged the steering column. An officer said there was no sign of forced entry, so she was advised to contact the car dealership.
9:40 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South. An officer spoke to the driver, who said the vehicle had mechanical problems.
9:42 a.m. – An employee at Washington Regional Urgent Care reported possible sexual abuse of a toddler. A formal complaint was filed.
10 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 14-year-old girl last seen the previous night and possibly in the company of a 29-year-old man. Officers were notified.
11:20 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Industrial Park Road, but an officer said it had been verbal only and the subjects were advised of their options to resolve the matter.
11:44 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about being asked to leave the Boone County Library. About the same time, a library employee called about the incident. An officer issued the initial caller a warning for criminal trespass and she agreed to leave the premises.
11:57 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a possible drug overdose at an address on Glines Court. An officer said the subject in question was alert and talking to medical personnel when he arrived.
12:39 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
12:45 a.m. – A caller reported someone ran a vehicle off the roadway on Walmart Drive. An officer spoke to the driver, who said the vehicle had mechanical problems. Information noted for future reference.
12:54 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his vehicle had been damaged on an unknown parking lot in town. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:12 p.m. – An employee at Cox Branson Progressive Care requested an officer contact family members of a female patient. An officer said the family was going to contact the caller.
2:09 p.m. – A caller reported an older man covered with blood and with a gun lying beside a dumpster on Nandina. NARMC was also notified.
2:44 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from the truck stop. Officers were notified.
3:13 p.m. – A caller reported a child locked in a vehicle parked in front of the Boone County Library. Assist completed.
3:12 p.m. – A male subject called to report his motorcycle had been vandalized while parked on North Spring Street. An officer responded, but the caller declined a formal complaint.
3:20 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on South Walnut. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he had made such a statement, but all issues had been resolved and he didn’t intend to harm himself.
4:10 p.m. – A woman called to report a cat tree stolen from the porch of her residence on West Stephenson. She said she reported the package to the company as not delivered and another one was on the way, but she found out a neighbor had taken the package. The neighbor offered to return it, but she didn’t want it after another cat had been on it. She went to the HPD later to file a theft complaint.
5:25 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles riding skateboards in the area of the five-way intersection on Capps Road. An officer said the skaters agreed to stay off the roadway.
5:37 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying beside Crooked Creek near the tennis courts. An officer arrested the 28-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was placed in a holding cell at the HPD.
7:46 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject without shoes sitting in front of Youth Bridge. An officer said the subject agreed to leave the area.
7:53 p.m. – A female subject called to report she neglected to remove the license plate from a vehicle she sold and the buyer was refusing to return it. She was advised to contact the Revenue Office.
8:40 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver on South Ash. An officer found the vehicle parked and a male subject got out, but he said he wasn’t driving. The 33-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,470 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
8:43 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
9:32 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at an address on South Ash due to reports of drug activity, but he later said the report was unfounded at the time.
10:04 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects entering a vacant apartment at The Links. An officer said the subjects agreed to move along.
10:17 p.m. – An officer out at an address on Highway 7 North arrested a 37-year-old woman on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. She was later released on a signature bond.
11:11 p.m. – A male subject called to report he heard someone screaming in a vehicle turning onto Highway 43 from Cottonwood Road. Officers were notified, but the vehicle wasn’t located.
11:42 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle on the old junior high parking lot, but he later said they were playing Pokémon GO.
