12:37 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle outside Kum & Go. Information noted for future reference.
3:46 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking an occupied vehicle at Wheeler Field. He later said the owner was leaving on foot and would have the disabled vehicle towed later.
4:57 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with two subjects carrying flashlights in the area of Anderson Electric. They said they were looking for a creek, but they agreed to move along.
9:02 a.m. – A 35-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information. About 15 minutes later, another 35-year-old man went to update his sex offender registry information as well.
9:14 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in an ID card he found on Erbie Cutoff Road.
10:18 a.m. – A reckless and very rude driver was reported on Main Street near Hudson’s Supermarket. Officers were notified.
10:30 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog escaped from her residence the previous day. Animal Control was notified.
10:34 a.m. – A caller reported finding a handgun in a bathroom at Murphy USA. An officer took possession of the pistol. About five hours later, an 81-year-old man went to the HPD to claim the weapon. It was returned to him.
11:01 a.m. – An NARMC employee called to report a 15-year-old girl at the facility had been sexually assaulted. A detective notified Boone County authorities due to the incident occurring outside the city limits.
11:04 a.m. – A woman called to report the woman she had been living with threw the caller’s personal property outside in the rain. She was advised to vacate the premises and that the matter was civil in nature.
12:26 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with airbag deployment was reported at Holt and Spruce. Later that day, extra patrol was issued for the intersection due to people running the stop sign on Spruce.
12:31 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported pulling onto the parking lot at Kum & Go. An officer spoke to the driver, who said he didn’t think he was driving recklessly. However, the 55-year-old man asked for directions to Conway and the officer obliged.
1:54 p.m. – An employee at Hibbett Sports reported a suspicious man and woman had been in the store for about 40 minutes. Before an officer arrived, the caller reported they left and didn’t appear to have taken anything.
2:37 p.m. – An officer out at an address in Bergman arrested a 58-year-old man on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine. He was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
2:41 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
3:45 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with an unruly elderly female patient in the emergency room. An officer said the woman agreed to calm down.
3:52 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive.
3:59 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 26-year-old man for driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $615 professional bond.
5:06 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject showed up at her residence and was very irate, banging on her door and yelling at her. She said he left the area about five minutes before she called police, so the information was noted for future reference.
5:23 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle parked outside El Mexico Lindo. An officer said the dog wasn’t in distress and everything was fine.
6:33 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Forward Drive.
7 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog tried to attack a small child on South Ash. An officer captured the animal and took it to the city pound.
8:39 p.m. – A caller reported finding a bag containing a controlled substance at Walgreen’s. An officer took possession of the substance.
9:50 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female subject who might have been issued a criminal trespass warning for the store had returned. An officer said the subject didn’t show a criminal trespass warning issued, but she was gone from the store anyway.
9:50 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject with a backpack had been walking around the area of Highland and West Rush all day. An officer didn’t locate anyone matching that description in the area.
10:31 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor barged into her apartment and had been peeking in the windows of her residence. An officer spoke to the subject about his behavior.
